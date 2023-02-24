Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic reportedly refuses treatment for cancer that may have spread

A man with blond hair in an all-white outfit sitting on a ledge by tiger cages
Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, pictured in 2013, has reportedly refused treatment for his prostate cancer.
(Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Joe Exotic, the controversial star of Netflix’s “Tiger King,” is reportedly not seeking any treatment for his prostate cancer, more than a year after his diagnosis.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, said in a letter obtained by TMZ that his cancer has worsened and that his doctors believe it has spread to his bladder.

According TMZ, the television star has had “a lot of blood in his urine” and experienced “a lot” of bleeding during his prostate cancer treatments.

Advertisement
Joe Exotic rides with a tiger in his car in a scene from "Tiger King."

Television

Imprisoned ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic is ‘over the moon’ to be famous, directors say

The co-directors of the wild Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” discuss Joe Exotic, the series’ animal rights message and the reaction from fans.

Imprisoned at the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth in Texas, the 59-year-old Exotic reportedly said he’ll pass on treatment despite his medical team’s desire to conduct more tests.

“I want to stay here and just let it take its course,” Exotic wrote, according to TMZ.

Joe Exotic poses with one of his wild cats in "Tiger King."

Television

‘Too innocent and too GAY’: ‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic claws at Trump for denying pardon

Joe Exotic, star of the hit Netflix series ‘Tiger King,’ went into attack mode Wednesday after being denied a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

The former zookeeper, who gained popularity in the early-pandemic Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” was convicted in 2019 on federal charges of animal cruelty and murder-for-hire against rival Carole Baskin.

In January 2022, a federal judge reduced Exotic’s sentence from 22 years to 21 years despite his pleas for leniency because of his cancer diagnosis.

In November 2021, Exotic wrote in a letter shared with The Times that he was diagnosed with “an aggressive” cancer, but wasn’t seeking any support.

“Right now, I don’t want anyone’s pitty [sic],” he wrote.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement