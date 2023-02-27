Miles Teller’s L.A. home was ransacked while he celebrated his birthday in Paris

While Miles Teller was wining and dining in Paris last week, burglars were ripping off his home in Los Angeles.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star’s Spanish-style home in Studio City was broken into Friday evening, via a smashed rear window.

The Los Angeles Police Department told The Times that police responded to the burglary after a security alarm was triggered on Feb. 17 at 8:30 p.m., and found the 5,500-square-foot home ransacked. It was unclear at the time what items from the home had been stolen, but the burglars had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

Teller and his wife, model and Lime Tree Productions Chief Executive Keleigh Teller had flown to Paris to celebrate the actor’s 36th birthday. Keleigh Teller documented moments from their Parisian getaway on TikTok, inlcuding a lavish dinner at the Eiffel Tower’s Le Jules Verne and a stay at the Four Seasons George V Paris.

She also shared a photo on Instagram of the two kissing below a glowing Eiffel Tower. “Happy early birthday my love,” she captioned the Feb. 19 post. “thank you to @lejulesverneparis for an incredible dinner at the Eiffel Tower and @fsgeorgevparis for everything to help suprise(sic) him merci merci”

LAPD says the investigation into the burglary is ongoing and there are no known suspects.

North Hollywood detectives are handling the investigation.