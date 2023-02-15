Advertisement
Jennifer Coolidge called the police after spotting a trespasser at her home

A woman in a pink head scarf, dress and sunglasses stands by an olive green Vespa.
Jennifer Coolidge in Season 2 of “The White Lotus.”
(Fabio Lovino / HBO )
By Emily St. MartinStaff Writer 
“White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge alerted the Los Angeles Police Department after she spotted a trespasser at her home in the Hollywood Hills.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Coolidge was reviewing security footage last month when she noticed an uninvited guest.

The man was seen approaching “The Watcher” actor’s home before attempting to open her security gate. When he couldn’t get the gate open, he climbed over it and wandered around her property.

Eventually the mystery man took off, but his unwelcome visit was enough to spook the actor. The police were called and a trespassing report was taken, but no arrests have yet been made.

During her Golden Globes acceptance speech, the “Legally Blonde” actor said that things were looking up for her in light of her many recent successes, and in her neighborhood specifically.

“My neighbors are speaking to me,” she said to a room filled with laughter. “No, I mean it. ... I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone’s inviting me!”

Coolidge has properties in Hollywood, New York, Boston and New Orleans. Although she’s clearly been spending some time in Hollywood, the actor told Page Six in January that she lived a secluded life in New Orleans.

