Jonathan Majors dubs Michael B. Jordan ‘Michael B. Handsome’ at Walk of Fame ceremony

Michael B. Jordan — or, as his “Creed III” co-star Jonathan Majors called him, “Michael B. Handsome” — received a star Wednesday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony, Majors and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler delivered heartfelt speeches paying tribute to their friend and colleague, who couldn’t resist making a “shameless plug” for the trio’s new movie out Friday, “Creed III,” while accepting the honor.

“First, I love my brother,” Majors said.

“When I move around Mike — ... or Creed or Donnie or Michael B. Handsome or Sexiest Man Alive, Adonis — I’m reminded of the tale of Hercules. The story of a young man who was born as a mortal ... Michael, to me represents a mythical character. I don’t think it’s an act of luck or an act of chance that so many people see him as [his ‘Creed’ character] Adonis.”

Directed by Jordan and produced by Coogler, the latest installment in the “Creed” franchise stars Jordan and Majors as childhood friends-turned-boxing foes. Jordan and Majors also both play villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During his speech, Majors remembered inviting several young Black students at the Yale School of Drama to see “Creed II” in theaters because he believed Jordan “represented us in the best way possible.” He also recalled Jordan rushing to his aid and telling him, “Everything’s gonna be OK,” after he injured himself on the set of “Creed III.”

“That’s the guy I know, and that’s the guy I’ve come to love,” Majors said. “Today, brother, you go from man to god. You sit amongst Olympus and ... no man on the planet I know deserves it more.”

Coogler — who has worked with Jordan on multiple projects, including the “Creed” films, the “Black Panther” movies and his feature directorial debut, “Fruitvale Station” — said he felt like “the luckiest director on the planet” while collaborating with the “Friday Night Lights” alum and the late Chadwick Boseman on “Black Panther.”

Jonathan Majors, left, and Michael B. Jordan exchange a look Thursday during the latter’s star ceremony on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. (Willy Sanjuan / Invision / Associated Press)

“It’s been the ride of a lifetime, man — this decade working with this guy and watching him blossom into the phenomenal global talent that he is, the filmmaker that he is,” Coogler said.

“And knowing that our relationship can maybe be a blueprint for more relationships for the next folks that’s coming up, it’s exhilarating. It’s humbling. I’m incredibly thankful.”

By the time he walked up to the podium to deliver his remarks, Jordan was fighting back tears. He thanked his family and others who have been by his side “through thick and thin” and reflected on his body of work.

“The idea of receiving an honor like this was like a dream. But I’ve always been a dream chaser, never been afraid of hard work,” Jordan said.

“Thank you to my brother, Jonathan Majors, for joining me on this ‘Creed’ journey, supporting me here today, getting me all teary-eyed and s—. ... It was a true honor to watch you and your genius every day from behind the camera in a way that you made it harder for me to hop in front of the camera and sock you in the face every once in a while.”

Jordan also gave a shout-out to Coogler for always being in his “corner,” recognizing his talent and encouraging him to “dream bigger.”

“Pairing up with Coogs changed my entire life,” Jordan said.

“My gratitude to you for believing in me and for empowering me ... is never-ending. ... I very rarely stop and smell the roses and take in moments. I’m always moving on to the next thing. ... And for the first time in a really long time, I’m taking this moment in. ... So thank you.”