Jonathan Majors ties the knot with Meagan Good just months after engagement

Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good have tied the knot months after announcing their engagement last year.

Jonathan Majors, the former Marvel star who was convicted in 2023 of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, is embarking on a new chapter professionally and personally.

The “Lovecraft Country” and “Last Black Man in San Francisco” actor quietly tied the knot on Tuesday with actor Meagan Good, he confirmed Wednesday to Sherri Shepherd. Toying with the ring on his finger, he told the daytime host, “I said to Meagan yesterday, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life.’

“I love that woman so much,” he added, tearing up. He said his mother officiated the wedding. Majors and Good wed months after unveiling their engagement in November at the Ebony Power 100 Gala.

Majors, 35, and “Divorce in the Black” star Good, 43, went public with their relationship in late 2023 when the former faced prosecution for assaulting ex-girlfriend and movement coach Grace Jabbari. New York police arrested Majors in March 2023 on suspicion of assaulting Jabbari in the back seat of a car.

For Majors, the arrest was the beginning of a turbulent period that extended beyond the two-week criminal trial. Prosecutors alleged Majors engaged in a “cruel and manipulative pattern of psychological and physical abuse” against his ex, while Majors’ defense attorney Priya Chaudhry accused Jabbari of orchestrating a revenge plot to “ruin Jonathan Majors and take away everything he has spent his whole life working for.” During the trial, Good was often seen by Majors’ side as he entered and exited a Manhattan courthouse.

In December 2023 a Manhattan jury found Majors guilty on one count of assault in the third degree and one count of harassment in the second degree. He was acquitted on two other charges.

Majors was sentenced to no jail time, but the public and Hollywood had soured on him. Shortly after the verdict against Majors, Marvel dropped the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Loki” star from its future projects. He had been poised to help usher in the next chapter of the mega-franchise.

News of Majors and Good’s nuptials arrives days before Majors returns to the big screen with “Magazine Dreams.” The drama, which Disney shelved in October 2023 due to its star’s scandal, is set to bow Friday. “Magazine Dreams” made its debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival but allegedly led to some contention between Majors and Jabbari prior to his March arrest.

While shooting the drama, in which he plays a bodybuilder, Majors followed strict diet and exercise regimens and became “full of rage and aggression” without explanation, Jabbari said during her 2023 testimony. More than a year after Majors’ conviction and fall from grace in Hollywood, it seems Jabbari’s disturbing allegations haven’t entirely fallen to the wayside.

Earlier this week, Rolling Stone published a voice recording of Majors allegedly admitting to Jabbari, “I aggressed you.”

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari responds.

“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’” Majors allegedly replies.

A representative for Majors, who was dropped by his management and publicity teams during his 2023 scandal, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The recording surfaced days after the Hollywood Reporter published a cover story about Majors’ return to the big screen. Good spoke to THR about her relationship with Majors and why she stuck by his side amid his legal woes.

“People tend to move out of the way out of concern for their careers or their reputations. To me, that’s not real love,” she said. “If you know someone and if you believe in someone, it’s not conditional.”

This is the first marriage for Majors, who is the father of an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Good previously was married to motivational speaker and producer DeVon Franklin; they announced their divorce in 2021.