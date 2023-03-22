Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Dick Van Dyke injured in Malibu car accident amid Los Angeles downpour

A man with white hair and a beard waving
Dick Van Dyke attends a 2020 presidential campaign event for Sen. Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Dick Van Dyke sustained “minor injuries” in a Malibu car accident last week amid an ongoing downpour in Los Angeles County, police confirmed Wednesday to CNN.

The 97-year-old actor crashed his silver Lexus into a gate last Wednesday morning, a law enforcement spokesperson told CNN. According to TMZ, the “Mary Poppins” star was bleeding from the nose and mouth and possibly suffered a concussion in the collision.

The screen icon did not go to the hospital after paramedics treated him at the scene, TMZ reported Wednesday. Van Dyke reportedly told responding officers that he lost control of his car and skidded into the gate. The streets of Los Angeles have been especially slick in recent weeks amid heavy, near-constant rain.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 29: Dick Van Dyke (L) and Emily Blunt attend the Premiere Of Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' at El Capitan Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Entertainment & Arts

Dick Van Dyke steals the spotlight at ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ premiere

The soon-to-be-released “Mary Poppins Returns” puts a fresh spin on the 1964 original movie, but the world premiere of the Disney sequel Thursday night in Los Angeles was all about the legends.

TMZ also reported that police filed a request to the California Department of Motor Vehicles for Van Dyke to retake a driving test, partially because of his age. Van Dyke was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the time of the collision, reports said.

Representatives for Van Dyke, Malibu authorities and the California DMV did not immediately respond Wednesday to inquiries from The Times.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 16: A jogger runs on the river trail in a view from the Fletcher Drive Bridge crossing a soft-bottom section of the LA River as it flows through Atwater Village where officials say vegetation, debris and trees could cause storm water to back up in the channel and potentially local neighborhoods on Thursday, March 16, 2023 in Atwater Village, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Big storm slams SoCal: How long will it rain and when will it finally dry out?

Here is what to expect and when the rain will end as a new, powerful storm rolls into Southern California this week.

Entertainment & ArtsCalifornia
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement