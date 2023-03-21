Advertisement
California

SoCal storm: How long will it rain and when will it finally dry out?

A jogger runs on a trail along the L.A. River
A jogger runs on the river trail in a view from the Fletcher Drive Bridge crossing the L.A. River as it flows through Atwater Village last week.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Hayley Smith
Luke Money
Share

A new powerful storm will hit Southern California this week, the latest in an epic year of rain and snow.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect and when the rain will end.

Timeline

Tuesday: Storm conditions will intensify in the Los Angeles area and across much of the Southland.

“It really hits us hard tomorrow — that’s when we’re going to get the heaviest rain, the strongest winds and the heaviest snow in the mountains,” National Weather Service meteorologist David Sweet said Monday.

Advertisement

Wednesday: Rains will taper, with mostly cloudy skies by evening.

Thursday-Sunday: Conditions will clear, with clouds giving way to sun in many areas.

Next week: An unsettled pattern may begin again around Monday, Sweet said. “We have our eyes on another storm for early next week,” he said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAR. 14, 2023. Rain falls in Chinatown in Los Angeles as an atmospheric river brings heavy rain to Southern California on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

Heavy rain to hit Southern California; thousands flee flooding in Central Valley

A weary, storm-soaked California is bracing for another bout of heavy rain, power outages and potential flooding this week.

Impacts

  • High temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal.
  • Lower mountain and foothill areas around Los Angeles could see up to 4 inches of rain during the storm, with up to 3 inches possible along the coast and in the valleys.
  • Up to 4 feet of snow is possible at elevations above 6,000 feet, with a significant threat of avalanches.
  • Damaging winds — including gusts of up to 60 mph along the coast and in valleys and up to 80 mph in mountain and desert areas — are possible, along with associated downed trees and power outages.
  • Roadway flooding and potential landslides are possible in areas affected by the storm, including areas near wildfire burn scars.
  • In Orange County and the Inland Empire, rainfall totals will probably range from 1.5 to 2 inches.
  • A fresh coat of snow is expected in the San Bernardino Mountains, including up to 3 feet or more of new powder in areas around Wrightwood and Big Bear Lake.
  • The San Bernardino Mountains could see wind gusts of up to 75 mph.

Tips

California
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers breaking news in California with a focus on wildfires, drought and climate change. Originally from Miami, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement