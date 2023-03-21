SoCal storm: How long will it rain and when will it finally dry out?
A new powerful storm will hit Southern California this week, the latest in an epic year of rain and snow.
Here is a breakdown of what to expect and when the rain will end.
Timeline
Tuesday: Storm conditions will intensify in the Los Angeles area and across much of the Southland.
“It really hits us hard tomorrow — that’s when we’re going to get the heaviest rain, the strongest winds and the heaviest snow in the mountains,” National Weather Service meteorologist David Sweet said Monday.
Wednesday: Rains will taper, with mostly cloudy skies by evening.
Thursday-Sunday: Conditions will clear, with clouds giving way to sun in many areas.
Next week: An unsettled pattern may begin again around Monday, Sweet said. “We have our eyes on another storm for early next week,” he said.
A weary, storm-soaked California is bracing for another bout of heavy rain, power outages and potential flooding this week.
Impacts
- High temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal.
- Lower mountain and foothill areas around Los Angeles could see up to 4 inches of rain during the storm, with up to 3 inches possible along the coast and in the valleys.
- Up to 4 feet of snow is possible at elevations above 6,000 feet, with a significant threat of avalanches.
- Damaging winds — including gusts of up to 60 mph along the coast and in valleys and up to 80 mph in mountain and desert areas — are possible, along with associated downed trees and power outages.
- Roadway flooding and potential landslides are possible in areas affected by the storm, including areas near wildfire burn scars.
- In Orange County and the Inland Empire, rainfall totals will probably range from 1.5 to 2 inches.
- A fresh coat of snow is expected in the San Bernardino Mountains, including up to 3 feet or more of new powder in areas around Wrightwood and Big Bear Lake.
- The San Bernardino Mountains could see wind gusts of up to 75 mph.
Tips
