Jonathan Majors charged with several misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment

Jonathan Majors was charged Sunday with multiple counts of assault and harassment.

Jonathan Majors has been charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment, a day after he was arrested in New York City.

According to the complaint from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the “Lovecraft Country” actor was arraigned Sunday. In the complaint, shared Monday with The Times, the alleged victim said Majors did “strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” The woman was not identified.

Majors, 33, also allegedly grabbed the woman’s hand, “causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger,” and “put his hand on her neck.”

Majors has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault and one misdemeanor count each of third-degree attempted assault, second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree harassment.

A legal representative for Majors did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Monday.

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Creed III” star was arrested on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment on Saturday.

The complaint also says a judge released the actor on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection. Majors’ next court date is May 8.