Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari drops defamation lawsuit against the actor

Actor Jonathan Majors and ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari agreed this week to dismiss her civil lawsuit with prejudice, court documents say.

Jonathan Majors and ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari are moving forward from yet another legal battle, nearly a year after the former Marvel star’s high-profile assault and harassment criminal trial last winter.

“Creed III” actor Majors and movement coach Jabbari mutually agreed Thursday to dismiss the latter’s civil lawsuit that accuses her ex-boyfriend of battery, assault and defamation. According to court documents reviewed by The Times, the two parties entered a “stipulation of voluntary dismissal” that did away with Jabbari’s suit with prejudice — meaning that she cannot refile the same complaint in New York federal court.

Jabbari filed her lawsuit in March. The complaint had also accused Majors of intentional infliction of emotional distress and malicious prosecution. Jabbari’s lawsuit was a result of Majors’ alleged “pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023,” legal documents said. The lawsuit echoed allegations that were central to the “Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania” star’s domestic violence criminal case.

Majors was convicted last December of assault and harassment but also acquitted of an additional assault charge and aggravated harassment. Moments after the verdict, Marvel swiftly fired the “Last Black Man in San Francisco” breakout — another major blow to his professional career.

Majors’ then-attorney Priya Chaudhry, in response to Jabbari’s civil suit, told The Times in March that the complaint came as “no surprise.” In April, a New York judge decided that Majors would not serve jail time and ordered the actor to complete a 52-week in-person batterer’s intervention program and continue with his mental health therapy.

Jabbari’s attorney Brittany Howard on Friday praised her client for her “tremendous courage,” adding in a statement to The Times that the case “has been favorably settled.”

“We hope that [Jabbari] can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high,” Howard added.

A legal representative for Majors did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Since his sentencing, Majors has kept a relatively low public profile — weighing in on Marvel’s newest chapter in brief paparazzi exchanges and occasionally appearing alongside actor Meagan Good at Hollywood events.

Days before agreeing with Jabbari to dismiss her civil case, Majors and Good revealed they are engaged. They announced their betrothal Sunday at Ebony’s Power 100 Gala. “We met here two years ago,” Majors told E! News.

Good, the “Divorce in the Black” star who accompanied Majors during his New York trial last year, said he made two proposals and she was “very shocked and it was wonderful.”