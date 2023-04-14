‘Inspiration to generations’: Lady Gaga is in her White House era and fans are here for it

Lady Gaga will serve as a co-chair of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

There can be 24 people appointed to President Biden’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, and just one will be Lady Gaga.

The White House announced Thursday that the “Hold My Hand” and “Born This Way” hitmaker is among the two dozen artists, scholars and philanthropists who will help usher in a new chapter of federal support for arts and culture in America.

Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) will serve as a co-chair with Oscar-winning producer Bruce Cohen.

According to the White House, the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities “advises the President and the heads of U.S. cultural agencies on policy, philanthropic and private sector engagement, and other efforts to enhance federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services.”

The committee will work to promote “excellence” in the the aforementioned sectors and “demonstrate their relevance to the country’s health, economy, equity, and civic life.”

Other Hollywood figures appointed to the PCAH on Thursday include George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes and Troy Kotsur.

The PCAH appointment is Lady Gaga’s latest move with the Biden administration. The singer, who was a vocal supporter of the former vice president on the 2020 campaign trail, performed the national anthem at Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

“Thank you @POTUS @PCAHgov,” the “Joker 2” star tweeted Thursday. In the replies, her fans (a.k.a. Little Monsters) had nothing but well wishes.

“congrats mom, i’m so proud cuz there is no one better for this [committee] than you!!,” wrote one fan. They also shared a 2019 Tweet of Gaga saying, “I didn’t do this for fame, I did it for impact.”

“as a fan of 10+ years, I’m sincerely proud of you and how far you’ve come an inspiration to generations,” a second Twitter user said.

“I don’t know what this means but slay,” joked a third fan.

The White House announcement comes two months after Lady Gaga was up for the original song prize at the 2023 Oscars and weeks after her behind-the-scenes photos on “Joker 2” sent social media into a frenzy.

“This woman’s career is insane,” tweeted @fkajxck.