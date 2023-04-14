Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

‘Inspiration to generations’: Lady Gaga is in her White House era and fans are here for it

Lady Gaga blows a kiss while wearing a sheer black dress and her hair in a bun
Lady Gaga will serve as a co-chair of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

There can be 24 people appointed to President Biden’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, and just one will be Lady Gaga.

The White House announced Thursday that the “Hold My Hand” and “Born This Way” hitmaker is among the two dozen artists, scholars and philanthropists who will help usher in a new chapter of federal support for arts and culture in America.

Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) will serve as a co-chair with Oscar-winning producer Bruce Cohen.

Lady Gaga wearing face paint, a patterned shirt and a red jacket while walking through a crowd

Movies

Lady Gaga spotted filming ‘Joker 2’ in New York. Is she the new Harley Quinn?

Lady Gaga was photographed shooting a scene for ‘Joker 2’ in New York. She is expected to portray Harley Quinn in the highly anticipated sequel.

According to the White House, the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities “advises the President and the heads of U.S. cultural agencies on policy, philanthropic and private sector engagement, and other efforts to enhance federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services.”

Advertisement

The committee will work to promote “excellence” in the the aforementioned sectors and “demonstrate their relevance to the country’s health, economy, equity, and civic life.”

Other Hollywood figures appointed to the PCAH on Thursday include George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes and Troy Kotsur.

Washington , DC - January 20: Singer Lady Gaga performs the National Anthem during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Lady Gaga goes full diva for moving national anthem at Biden inauguration: Watch

Wearing a red ballgown and a giant dove brooch, Lady Gaga performed an emotional and theatrical version of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’

The PCAH appointment is Lady Gaga’s latest move with the Biden administration. The singer, who was a vocal supporter of the former vice president on the 2020 campaign trail, performed the national anthem at Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

“Thank you @POTUS @PCAHgov,” the “Joker 2” star tweeted Thursday. In the replies, her fans (a.k.a. Little Monsters) had nothing but well wishes.

“congrats mom, i’m so proud cuz there is no one better for this [committee] than you!!,” wrote one fan. They also shared a 2019 Tweet of Gaga saying, “I didn’t do this for fame, I did it for impact.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Lady Gaga performs onstage during The Chromatica Ball Tour at Dodger Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Music

At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface

On Saturday at Dodger Stadium, Lady Gaga finally performed her pandemic-delayed Chromatica Ball concert, conveying vulnerability amid the grandeur.

“as a fan of 10+ years, I’m sincerely proud of you and how far you’ve come an inspiration to generations,” a second Twitter user said.

“I don’t know what this means but slay,” joked a third fan.

The White House announcement comes two months after Lady Gaga was up for the original song prize at the 2023 Oscars and weeks after her behind-the-scenes photos on “Joker 2” sent social media into a frenzy.

“This woman’s career is insane,” tweeted @fkajxck.

Entertainment & ArtsMusicPolitics
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement