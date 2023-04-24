Pennsylvania police say ‘Jackass’’ Bam Margera hit brother, threatened dad, fled into woods

The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for former “Jackass” star Brandon “Bam” Margera.

According to a news release Monday, Pennsylvania law enforcement say the former skateboard pro “was involved in a physical confrontation” Sunday morning.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, officials in the Chester County borough of Avondale responded to a reported disturbance in Pocopson Township.

Police said in a report obtained by The Times on Monday that the “Jackass” personality had threatened several people including his brother, Jesse Margera — whom he allegedly hit in the head — and his father, Phillip Margera Jr. Police said Jesse Margera sustained “minor injuries.”

Margara faces charges of simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats.

Monday’s Pennsylvania State Police release said that Bam Margera “fled into a wooded area” before officials arrived at the scene.

Police were searching for Margera and encouraged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the authorities at (610) 268-2022.

Margera, who was born in Pennsylvania, has had several run-ins with law enforcement in recent months. In March, he was arrested in Escondido on suspicion of corporal injury after a woman claimed he kicked her, TMZ reported. Weeks later, he was reportedly arrested in Burbank and charged with public intoxication.

Margera’s mounting legal issues come months after his wife, Nicole Margera, filed for legal separation in February. Nicole is seeking physical and legal custody of their 5-year-old son, Phoenix.

The separation request also asks to cut off any spousal support for Bam and requests the 43-year-old TV personality pay Nicole’s legal fees.

Nicole filed for separation after claiming Margera had spent time with their son while under the influence, TMZ reported.

Margera gained wider popularity doing outrageous stunts with Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville on MTV’s “Jackass” and its subsequent movie incarnations. He was fired by Paramount in 2020 and did not appear in the 2022 film “Jackass Forever.”

Time staff writer Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this report.