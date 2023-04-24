What’s Brian Cox doing now that ‘Succession’s’ Logan Roy is dead? Something sinister, naturally
The sour soul of Logan Roy has been reincarnated in Brian Cox’s new bad-guy role as the Controller.
After the Roy patriarch met a shocking and sudden demise on the acclaimed HBO series “Succession,” Cox is switching it up. Sort of.
Cox’s Logan was “a complicated man,” a Rupert Murdoch-esque media mogul, and the actor’s the Controller will be a James Bond villain described as cultured and enigmatic.
Amazon Studios’ unscripted competition show “007’s Road to a Million” will follow teams of two competing in challenges inspired by the classic secret-agent franchise for a $1.2-million prize.
The Controller will control the fate of contestants, reveling in “the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome,” according to Amazon.
“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure,” Cox said of his new role, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”
Last year Amazon bought MGM Studios, which distributes James Bond, for nearly $8.5 billion. MGM Alternative and 72 Films will collaborate with James Bond franchise producers EON Productions, launching the British reality show exclusively on Prime Video worldwide later this year.
The show unfolds in locations famous to the 007 franchise including the Scottish Highlands and Jamaica — as well as Venice, where, perhaps, audiences will watch as contestants navigate the city by gondola and Vespa as 007 did in “Moonraker” and “Casino Royale.”
“007’s Road to a Million” will be released after the final episode of “Succession” airs in May.
