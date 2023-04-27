Kim Kardashian is catching shade from Patti LuPone and Sharon Stone for ‘AHS’ casting

Sharon Stone, left, and Patti LuPone, right, are throwing shade Kim Kardashian’s way over the reality star’s upcoming “American Horror Story” role.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s transition to acting, Sharon Stone and Patti LuPone definitely give a damn.

On Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” LuPone was asked whether she cared about various pop culture news items during a segment called “Do! They! Give a Damn!?”

The theater legend was blasé about Taylor Swift’s split from Joe Alwyn and didn’t bat an eye upon hearing that Barbra Streisand’s memoir is more than 1,000 pages. But when host Andy Cohen asked LuPone, who starred as cabaret singer Kathy Pizazz in Season 11 of “American Horror Story,” if she gave a damn that Kim K. would be acting in Season 12 of “AHS,” LuPone sang a different tune.

“Yes. I. Do,” LuPone growled through clenched teeth.

“You don’t like it, do you?” Cohen said, egging on the Tony winner.

“No. I. Don’t,” LuPone said just as emphatically.

According to LuPone, the reality television megastar and second eldest of the Kardashian clan is taking a role away from a seasoned actor.

“Excuse me, Kim,” LuPone said. “What are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.” (Yes, LuPone dropped the mic with a reference to a 1930s Noël Coward song that Kim K. may or may not be especially familiar with.)

Actor John Leguizamo, who was also a guest on Sunday’s episode, echoed LuPone’s sentiments. “Whatever she said, I double the emotion!” he said before taking a sip of his cocktail.

Earlier this month, FX announced that Kardashian would star in the upcoming season of “AHS,” subtitled “Delicate.” The new season will co-star Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and “The Resident” star Matt Czuchry and will be based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel “Delicate Condition.” It’s a thriller about a woman who becomes convinced a sinister figure is sabotaging her as she tries to become pregnant.

Golden Globe-winning “Casino” actor Stone saw LuPone’s statements via an Instagram post by Access Hollywood and chimed in on that social media site, adding her own critical remarks about “AHS” co-creator Ryan Murphy’s casting choice.

“Well... you know... acting,” Stone wrote. “It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art.”

“We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it,” she continued. “Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing.”

While all the discourse surrounding Kardashian’s casting was buzzing around the internet, the Skims mogul was busy in Las Vegas, officiating the wedding of “Euphoria” and “White Lotus” actor Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Shania Twain was also a pivotal part of the ceremony and sang “You’re Still the One” to the newlywed couple.

Kardashian’s previous credits include appearing as herself in episodes of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Brothers,” a dramatic role in an episode of “CSI: NY” and voice-acting in “PAW Patrol: The Movie.” According to IMDb, she will appear in one episode of “AHS: Delicate.”