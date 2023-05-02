J. Harrison Ghee makes Tony Awards history as first non-binary identifying actor nominee

J. Harrison Ghee made history Tuesday morning, as they became the first nonbinary identifying actor to be nominated for a Tony Award.

Ghee, nominated in the category of lead actor in a musical, stars in the tap-filled adaptation of “Some Like It Hot,” the 1959 hit comedy in which two musicians, after witnessing a murder, attempt to escape town as members of an all-female swing band touring the country. Ghee plays Jerry, who initially adopts the name Daphne as a disguise, but comes to embrace a sense of self that touches on both identities.

Ghee will compete alongside their “Some Like It Hot” co-star Christian Borle, as well as fellow lead actor in a musical nominees Josh Groban (“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”), Brian d’Arcy James (“Into the Woods”), Ben Platt (“Parade”) and Colton Ryan (“New York, New York”).

The Tonys milestone follows last year’s historic first, when Toby Marlow — who wrote the book, music and lyrics of “Six” with Lucy Moss — became the first nonbinary person to receive a Tony nomination and win. Said Moss in their joint acceptance speech for the award for original score, “We wrote these songs because we wanted to give a funny voice to women and nonbinary people who are our friends, and it’s just so exciting to recognize them.”

Toby Marlow, right, last year became the first nonbinary person to receive a Tony nomination and win for the original score of “Six,” written with Lucy Moss. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Because the Tonys’ acting categories are gendered, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming actors must choose the category in which they want to be considered. In response to this requirement, “& Juliet” performer Justin David Sullivan, who plays Juliet’s close friend May in the pop jukebox musical, withdrew from consideration altogether.

“Because I was told I had no other option but to choose between one of the two gendered categories in which I would be eligible, I felt that I had no choice but to abstain from being considered for a nomination this season,” they said in a statement in February . “I could not in good faith move forward with denying any part of my identity to conform to a system and structure that does not hold space for people like me.”

Ghee told Elle in February that “staying in [Tonys consideration] was very intentional” and thanked the “Some Like It Hot” producers for the conversations they had about choosing a category. “Someone else’s labels or limits are not going to bound me and my ability to do anything,” they said. “My artistry and the work will speak for itself. What anybody claims or puts on is extra, and they’re trying to place someone else’s experience on me. I’m here to be intentional about my ministry and my work.”

“There’s room for all stories to exist and be told,” Ghee added. “Broadway just has to remain open to the conversation of keeping the options open and not limiting ourselves to being one thing. I’m grateful that conversations are being had. … As long as you keep the conversation open, that means there’s room for growth.”

The 76th Tony Awards will take place June 11 at the United Palace in New York City. It will air live at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. A first round of honors will be awarded during a pre-show presentation, streaming at 3:30 p.m. Pacific on Pluto TV.