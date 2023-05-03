Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, faces aggravated sexual battery charges

Jackson Mahomes, younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was booked into jail Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery.

The alleged sexual assault took place at Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kan., in late February.

Jackson Mahomes, 22, was charged Tuesday in Johnson County, Kan., with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. He was booked Wednesday morning into Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

During a Zoom arraignment Wednesday afternoon, the judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 11. Mahomes will be required to appear in person and, under conditions of his bond, will not be able to publicly discuss his case.

The probable-cause affidavit was not immediately available, but the Kansas City Star reported that police previously confirmed they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Mahomes in which he was accused of shoving a waiter and sexually assaulting the owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge.

Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan J. Davies, said in a Wednesday email that the court had prohibited him and his client from commenting. But in March, when the allegations first surfaced, he released a statement saying there was “substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser,” the Star reported.

Aspen Vaughn, who owns Aspen’s, previously told the Star that Mahomes was a friend of her stepdaughter’s and that the social media influencer frequented the restaurant. She said he had been in earlier on the day of the alleged assault and was pleasant, but later returned and grabbed Vaughn’s neck in her office, forcibly kissed her and left bruising on her neck.

TMZ released surveillance footage of the alleged assault, in which Mahomes can be seen repeatedly grabbing Vaughn’s neck, tilting her head back and kissing her.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” she told the Star, calling Mahomes’ advances unwelcome and shocking. She also said he appeared to be intoxicated.

Vaughn didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes is a social media influencer with more than a million followers on TikTok. His bio on the video streaming app reads, “Sup I get Bullied a lot but I’m still here.” He has not commented on the case via TikTok, Instagram or Twitter.