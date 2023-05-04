Rape allegation against Shangela lands as GLAAD and TV academy plan to honor the actor’s show

Shangela in the HBO reality series “We’re Here.” A lawsuit alleging sexual assault by the show’s star was filed the same month that GLAAD and the Television Academy plan to honor the show.

Rape allegations against the star of HBO’s “We’re Here” have landed just as the acclaimed reality series about drag queens was poised to be feted by the Television Academy and by GLAAD, the media organization dedicated to positive LGBTQ+ cultural representation.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, former “We’re Here” production assistant Daniel McGarrigle alleged that Darius Jeremy Pierce, who performs under the drag persona Shangela, raped him in Pierce’s hotel room after a cast and crew party in 2020.

Pierce denied the allegations contained in the lawsuit. “I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations,” read part of a statement Pierce provided to The Times through his lawyer. “They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community.”

The lawsuit was filed just 10 days before the GLAAD Media Awards gala in New York City, where “We’re Here” is vying for best reality program. The show has been nominated for the same GLAAD award twice before, and it won in 2021.

GLAAD did not respond to requests for comment.

Two days after the GLAAD awards, Shangela is scheduled to receive the Changemaker Award at the GLSEN Respect Awards in New York City. The organization, which works toward protecting LGBTQ+ students from being bullied, has as its event co-chairs Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Billy Porter.

GLSEN did not respond to The Times’ request for comment on the lawsuit.

On May 31, “We’re Here” is scheduled to be one of six shows included in the Television Academy’s 16th Television Academy Honors, which highlight programming that spark positive social change.

“These exceptional programs and producers have used television to adeptly address some of the most significant and challenging issues facing communities across the globe,” Television Academy Chairman and Chief Executive Frank Scherma said in a press release. “Our medium is incredibly powerful, and these six programs have leveraged it to inspire transformational change.”

The TV academy did not respond to The Times’ request for comment on the lawsuit.

The suit has come as a shock to some fans of “We’re Here,” which is beloved for uplifting story lines of hope, love and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community. In its three seasons, the show has earned honors that include two Emmy Awards.

A representative for “We’re Here” issued the following statement to The Times:

“Buckingham Television, the production company for ‘We’re Here,’ received a complaint late summer 2021 regarding an incident that was alleged to have occurred in early 2020. Buckingham and HBO take the safety and well-being of personnel on our shows very seriously, and Buckingham immediately launched an investigation. The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations.”