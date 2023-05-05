Feedback: Readers weigh in on the WGA strike, Disney resort and ‘American Idol’

On the first day of their strike, Writers Guild of America members walk the picket line May 2 in front of Amazon studios.

This strike hits hard

Regarding The Times’ coverage of the WGA strike: If the WGA and the studios don’t get it done and settle, the dominoes will fall. The business and ancillary businesses, this town, this state and tens of thousands will suffer tremendously.

It’s one of the last things we need.

J. Rickley Dumm

Woodland Hills

Smokey Robinson: He’s a good guy, yes he is

Mikael Wood’s interview with Smokey Robinson [“Smokey is feeling fiery,” April 28] reminded me of what a considerate person he is. Back in the late ‘70s I worked in the Motown building.

I entered the elevator one day with a handsome Black man and we were several floors up when the elevator stalled. I’m severely claustrophobic and the man riding with me could see I was a minute or two away from a meltdown. He talked to me, told me jokes and distracted me for the approximately five minutes we were stalled.

Once the elevator started running again, the Motown floors were reached prior to mine. As the elevator doors opened I thanked this nice guy and introduced myself.

He responded, “I’m Smokey Robinson and it was lovely meeting you.”

I’m certain Smokey is still as kind as he was back then, but now I kind of wish he would have sang to me for distraction.

Debra Young Krizman

Santa Monica

Done with the crowded, costly Disney resort

Regarding “Feedback: Priciest place on Earth” [April 30]: I agree with your letter writer about the Disney resort.

I love the two parks. Who doesn’t? But they’ve become a bucket-list item. Too expensive and too busy. I’m done.

I steer away friends and family visiting Southern California too.

Dennis Doherty

Los Angeles

‘Idol’ pushing teens to their limit

We are horrified to watch “American Idol“ feature teenagers push their voice boxes to the limit, reaching impossible — even for adults — notes and pitches, on crazy songs with no melody or destroying the melodies of old songs.

These contests should feature performers 18 years old and over.

And the show is noisy. I say, respectfully, that during the COVID lockdowns, the show was much easier to listen to and enjoy with no shrieking studio audience.

Maybe I’m getting old?

Philip Silverman

Lake Forest