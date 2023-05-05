John Legend calls Megyn Kelly ‘desperate’ after rant about Chrissy Teigen’s WHCD dress

John Legend says Megyn Kelly, right, is ‘desperate’ after she dissed Chrissy Teigen’s White House Correspondents Dinner dress.

Did John Legend just drop the mic on Megyn Kelly?

Kelly went after Chrissy Teigen on Monday’s episode of Sirius XM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” in a post-White House Correspondents Dinner rant aimed at Teigen’s choice of attire for the event.

The awards and fundraising dinner was a star-studded event that took place last Saturday. “Game of Thrones” actor Lena Headey, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan and “Succession” actor J. Smith-Cameron were among the many celebrity guests who suited up to hear former broadcast journalist and comedian Roy Wood Jr. poke fun at President Biden and the state of American politics, and to honor the press.

Legend, who sang “Feeling Good” at a celebration of the Biden-Harris inauguration in 2021, was also in attendance, and his supermodel-turned-cookbook author wife turned a few heads when she arrived at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

Teigen’s sheer draped lilac gown by designer Georges Hobeika particularly became a point of discussion, both for its high slit and because three assistants followed after her carrying the train as she headed into the event.

Kelly appeared to be especially perturbed, saying Teigen “showed up like she was literally going to the coronation” and that she had “three minions following her.”

“I can see London, I see France, I see Chrissy’s underpants,” Kelly continued. “Nobody shows underpants at the White House Correspondents Dinner. OK, Chrissy, they just don’t do it. And nobody shows up with serfs to carry their train, which there shouldn’t be on your White House Correspondents Dinner dress anyway, because it’s barely a formal event.”

Well, TMZ caught up with Legend on Thursday at Mírame in Beverly Hills and asked how he felt about Kelly dragging Teigen, and the Grammy-winning artist didn’t mince words, saying Kelly should “just shut up,” and calling the conservative media personality “desperate.”

“She likes attention,” Legend quipped. “She needs it after she got fired from Fox.” (Kelly actually left Fox for NBC by choice, then she and NBC parted ways by mutual agreement before her contract was up.)

He added that he thought Kelly had “pissed off” conservatives when she asked former President Trump a tough question, and “now she’s trying to figure out a way to win them back.”

He then praised his wife as “very kind, loving and down to earth” before admitting that it’s not necessarily “normal behavior” to have someone help carry a person’s dress. When asked if Teigen felt bad about it, Legend said, “No, why should she?”

Teigen also took a moment on Twitter to address the uproar over her dress, posting a video of herself from the event and writing, “I’m all for some good s— talking but this is a legitimately great dress.”