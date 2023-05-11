Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Susan Sarandon praised for her arrest in New York while protesting for tipped workers

Susan Sarandon standing in large crowd, protesting with others, holding a banner
Susan Sarandon, pictured protesting in Washington, D.C., against former President Trump’s border policies, was arrested in New York this week while protesting for minimum wage increases for tipped service workers.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Susan Sarandon is receiving praise for her recent arrest in New York while protesting about fair wages for tipped service workers.

Authorities arrested eight protesters with the One Fair Wage campaign on Monday at 1 p.m. at the state Capitol in Albany. The eight were briefly held on suspicion of disorderly conduct, New York State police told The Times in a statement. Officers made the arrests after protesters began “sitting and obstructing walking traffic” in the Capitol’s legislative lobby, police said. The protesters were released that same day with an order to appear in court.

Police declined to name those arrested given the minor level of the offense, but video and photos from the Capitol show Sarandon being led away in handcuffs by authorities. Former candidate for New York lieutenant governor Ana Maria Archila was also among those arrested on Monday, according to WNYT.

WASHINGTON, DC., OCTOBER 8, 2019—Two-time Academy Award and seven-time Golden Globe winner Actress and activist Jane Fonda will led and spoke at a protestors rally on global climate at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Oct.. 11, 2019. The warming world can't wait for action. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Jane Fonda is no stranger to getting arrested. In fact, she’s proud of it

Jane Fonda has been outspoken about getting arrested multiple times. Here are some of her best soundbites about activism and resistance.
Advertisement

Even though the “Thelma and Louise” actor has yet to publicly address her arrest, other celebrities and fans applauded her activism.

“Mad respect,” wrote actor Rosie Perez on Twitter, sharing a photo of Sarandon in cuffs.

“I love her,” tweeted author and former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.

Famed attorney Steven Donzinger, who took on Chevron, also shared a photo of Sarandon’s arrest and wrote “sickening that we must battle for a living wage in the wealthiest nation on earth.”

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Susan Sarandon attends Kering's Women in Motion program special screening of "Thelma & Louise" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. "Bull Durham" begins with an ode to baseball in voiceover, not from a player or coach, but from a passionate fan, Annie Savoy (Susan Sarandon), a liberated intellectual who favors season-long flings with younger ballplayers. "Bull Durham" finished tied for second in a poll of AP Sports writers’ favorite sports movies. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Entertainment & Arts

Susan Sarandon is under fire over meme that calls mourning NYPD officers ‘fascists’

Susan Sarandon is getting roasted from the left and right after tweeting a meme calling police at a slain officer’s funeral ‘what fascists look like.’

“Standing up for what is right, even when you receive no direct benefit, that’s what solidarity looks like,” tweeted @NathanielRugh. “Wish more people had the integrity of Susan Sarandon.”

@ByronHeffnerIV agreed and said, “Love her and the solidarity she displays with other activists—who will surely have a harder time dealing with arrests like this than someone of her fame and resources.”

The Oscar-winning actress was protesting with workers rights activists of the One Fair Wage campaign, which is lobbying for legislation that would phase out wages that are below minimum wage for workers who rely on tips, according to the organization’s website. Under current state law, employers are allowed to pay tipped workers, such as restaurant workers, below the state’s minimum wage. And they are supposed to make up the difference with tips.

WASHINGTON, DC., OCTOBER 8, 2019—Two-time Academy Award and seven-time Golden Globe winner Actress and activist Jane Fonda will led and spoke at a protestors rally on global climate at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Oct.. 11, 2019. The warming world can't wait for action. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Jane Fonda is no stranger to getting arrested. In fact, she’s proud of it

Jane Fonda has been outspoken about getting arrested multiple times. Here are some of her best soundbites about activism and resistance.

Sarandon has been a regular at protests in recent years. Just last week, she joined Writers Guild of America members on the writers’ strike picket lines in New York. The “Bull Durham” actor locked arms with climate protesters in 2020 alongside fellow actor and activist Jane Fonda, who has famously been arrested five times in Washington, D.C.

And in 2018, Sarandon was arrested along with hundreds of others while protesting in D.C. against former President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that led to the separation of children and their parents at the border.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1343 -- Pictured: (l-r) Vice President Kamala Harris during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC) via Getty Images)

California

Vice President Harris withdraws from MTV event near L.A. that would have forced her to cross writers’ picket line

The vice president postponed an appearance at a mental health town hall at Cal State Dominguez Hills in Carson amid fallout from the writers’ strike.

In the past, she has received backlash for her criticism of law enforcement. She had tweeted a meme criticizing police attendance at the funeral of slain officer Jason Rivera.

The protest on Monday was meant to draw attention to the tipped workers issue ahead of Mother’s Day. The One Fair Wage group said among the nearly 330,000 tipped workers in New York, 58% are women and 49% are people of color.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionMovies
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement