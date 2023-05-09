Advertisement
Thread Writers' Strike

Vice President Harris withdraws from MTV event near L.A. that would have forced her to cross writers’ picket line

Vice President Kamala Harris appears on NBC's "Late Night With Seth Myers" in October.
Vice President Kamala Harris appears on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Myers” in October. Harris canceled plans to appear at an MTV event at Cal State Dominguez Hills next week amid a strike by the Writers Guild of America.
(Lloyd Bishop / NBC via Getty Images)
By Courtney Subramanian
Seema MehtaErin B. Logan
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Vice President Kamala Harris has pulled out of an MTV mental health awareness appearance in Carson next week, her first planned appearance in her home state since she and President Biden announced their reelection campaign.

The decision was made in solidarity with the Hollywood writers’ strike with the hope that the event will be rescheduled, according to sources familiar with Harris’ plans.

She was scheduled to appear alongside a surprise celebrity guest and young leaders on May 18 at Cal State Dominguez Hills for a town hall to raise awareness of Mental Health Action Day. Spearheaded by MTV, the initiative “aims to empower young people to seek out and educate themselves about peer support programs on their campuses and in their communities,” according to a news release about the event.

Harris chairs the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment and likely would have crossed a picket line if she attended the event.

The Writers Guild of America, which represents 11,500 members, began striking on May 2 after its contract expired. The first strike in 15 years comes as the entertainment industry has undergone a massive transformation because of streaming services.

Advertisement

illustration of two arms holding picket signs as the hands of a clock.

Company Town

Why Hollywood writers’ strike won’t end soon. Here are six sticking points

Hollywood’s writers went on strike, but what were the issues that led to the fallout with the studios and streamers. Here are six issues where talks fell apart.

The striking writers are demanding increases in minimum pay, better residual payments from streaming content and greater contributions to healthcare costs and pensions. Production studios say they have made compensation and residuals concessions but have balked at other demands.

The news that Harris was pulling out of the event comes a day after Biden called for studios to reach a “fair deal” for writers during remarks at a screening of “American Born Chinese” at the White House in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“Nights like these are a reminder of the power of stories, and the importance of treating storytellers with dignity, respect and the value they deserve,” Biden told the crowd. “I sincerely hope the writer strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

Strike fallout

Company Town

As a Hollywood writers’ strike hobbles production, L.A. businesses brace for ripple effects

As productions shut down due to the writers’ strike, local prop houses, florists and caterers worry about their future and loss of work, as their business costs continue to rise.

Spokespeople for MTV, Cal State Dominguez Hill and the guild did not respond to requests for comment.

This is the second MTV event upended by the strike. The cable station canceled a live broadcast of the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday after host Drew Barrymore dropped out in solidarity with the striking writers.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” she said in a statement. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation.”

CaliforniaPoliticsWorld & NationEntertainment & ArtsCalifornia Politics Covering Kamala Harris
Courtney Subramanian

Courtney Subramanian is a White House reporter for the Los Angeles Times in Washington, D.C.

Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who is covering the 2024 California Senate race as well as other state and national contests. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998, previously covered multiple presidential, state and local races, and completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan in 2019.

Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement