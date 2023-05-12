Summer preview: The best movies, TV, concerts, arts, books and games of the season

From the first late sunsets of the season to the dog days of August, summer is a time of possibility: concerts to attend, events to enjoy, books to read, games to play, movies and TV shows to watch. Figuring out how to pack it all in, though? Now that can be daunting.

The Times’ summer preview is here to help. Staffers from across Entertainment & Arts put their heads together to curate the best ways to spend your time this season, and introduced you to some of the creative people whose work you’ll be recommending to your friends over hot dogs and hamburgers. Whatever your taste, there’s sure to be something for you in our summer 2023 preview. Or at least no excuse to say, “I’m bored!”