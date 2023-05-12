Advertisement
Summer preview: The best movies, TV, concerts, arts, books and games of the season

Illustration for the Times' 2023 summer preview
(Illustration by David Milan / For The Times; photos KO_OP; Warner Bros. Pictures; Catapult; Viking; Eli and Edith Broad Collection; Getty Images; Apple TV)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
From the first late sunsets of the season to the dog days of August, summer is a time of possibility: concerts to attend, events to enjoy, books to read, games to play, movies and TV shows to watch. Figuring out how to pack it all in, though? Now that can be daunting.

The Times’ summer preview is here to help. Staffers from across Entertainment & Arts put their heads together to curate the best ways to spend your time this season, and introduced you to some of the creative people whose work you’ll be recommending to your friends over hot dogs and hamburgers. Whatever your taste, there’s sure to be something for you in our summer 2023 preview. Or at least no excuse to say, “I’m bored!”

Halle Bailey for Summer Preview 2023

‘The Little Mermaid’ left Halle Bailey ‘tired’ and ‘isolated.’ And she thanked God for it

Photo illustration of Edan Lepucki

Cults, cannabis and a little time travel: Edan Lepucki’s California novel is quite a trip

Photo illustration of Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette is at home among Yucca Valley’s fringe characters in ‘High Desert’

Photo illustration of Louis Leterrier

‘He saved our ass’: Meet the director hired to bring the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga home

Illustration for Summer Preview 2023 TV list.

The 14 TV shows we’re most excited for this summer

Illustration for Summer Preview 2023 film list.

The 15 movies we’re most excited for this summer

Illustration for Summer Preview 2023 books list

11 books to get excited about this summer

Illustration for Summer Preview 2023 Arts list.

13 unmissable arts events we’re looking forward to this summer

Illustration for Summer Preview 2023 music list

The 25 concerts we can’t wait to see this summer

Credits

Deputy Editor, Entertainment: Matt Brennan
Senior Deputy Design Director: Faith Stafford
Deputy Editors: Maira Garcia, Boris Kachka, Maane Khatchatourian, Nate Jackson, Craig Marks, Paula Mejia
Writers: Lorraine Ali, Carolyn Kellogg, Ashley Lee, Todd Martens, Jen Yamato
Art Director: Judy Pryor
Illustrator: David Milan
Copy editors: Alison Dingeldein, Gillian Glover, Daryl Miller, Doug Norwood, Jason Sanchez, Laura Schinagle
Audience engagement: Vanessa Franko and David Viramontes
Digital production: Jevon Phillips
