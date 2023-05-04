Advertisement
Savannah Chrisley says prison is ‘definitely harder’ on mom Julie: ‘She’s trying’

Julie Chrisley wearing a grey sweatshirt and smiling
Julie Chrisley is serving her seven-year sentence at at Federal Medical Center Lexington, a women’s prison in Kentucky.
(USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
“Chrisley Knows Best” star Julie Chrisley‘s time in prison has been far from “glamorous,” but she’s doing what she can to cope, daughter Savannah Chrisley said.

In the most recent episode of her “Unlocked” podcast published Tuesday, Savannah brought listeners up to speed on her parents’ time in prison. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, began their respective prison sentences for tax evasion in January.

Months after saying it’s “weird” to see her father‘s hair going gray, Savannah shared that her mother is struggling with her time in prison.

Television

“It’s definitely harder on her, I think, than it is my dad,” Savannah told guest and podcast producer Erin Dugan. “She’s just staying busy. She’s trying to do anything and everything.”

In February, Savannah said the husband and wife were making life work at their separate prison facilities — Todd is serving time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, Fla., while Julie is at Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

She said her mother “made friends,” was going to church and playing card games. Now, letters from her mom describe a more difficult time.

Entertainment & Arts

“It was tough to see her [recount] her day and things that she’s scared of or nervous about or just all the thoughts that go through her mind,” Savannah continued “And not having my dad there with her — that’s the biggest thing.”

Savannah said she will “eventually” share the contents of her mother’s “daily diary,” but said they mostly concern Savannah’s newfound duty as a guardian to her younger siblings and Julie’s lack of contact with her husband.

She slammed the prison system for adding more strain on her parents by “prohibiting communication.” On the other hand, Savannah said she will “forever be grateful” for the two months she spent with her parents before their sentences began.

Television

“That was our win in that moment,” she said.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in June 2022. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. Julie will serve seven years. They both have 16 months probation.

The duo and their family were most known for the USA Network reality series “Chrisley Knows Best.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

