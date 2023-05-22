Kim Kardashian criticized for her ‘nannies’ and wealth after sharing parenting challenges

Kim Kardashian deals with tantrums too. Sometimes four of them.

The beauty mogul recently opened up about the challenges of parenting her four children — North, 9; Saint, 7; Chicago, 5; and Psalm, 4 — an experience that she called “the best chaos.”

“I mean there [are] nights when you don’t wash your hair for days, as a mom, and you have spit-up all over you, and you’re wearing the same pajamas,” Kardashian said on a recent episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty,” a health and wellness podcast. “There’s nothing that can prepare you for this experience — it is the most challenging rewarding job.”

But not everyone is ready to empathize with the billionaire entrepreneur and reality TV personality, who raises her kids in a luxe-but-spartan mansion in Hidden Hills, near Calabasas.

“Kim Kardashian with her nannies, wealth, and literally having every resource possible is NOT the person to interview about the challenges of parenting,” @anjelllyyyyy wrote on Twitter.

“We can trade places,” @Shakelahthedon proposed via tweet. “I’ll take the $$$, Nanny’s, butlers, maids etc !! And you can take my place & be a real single mom sis.”

Kardashian is currently co-parenting her children with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, under a joint-custody agreementthat has the rapper-designer paying $200,000 in child support each month.

When mental-health guru Shetty asked about expectations versus the reality of parenting, Kardashian painted a chaotic scene where “the days are long and the years are short.” She described mornings scrambling to do her children’s hair before school, cooking or, when they were babies, balancing feeding them and other parental duties.

“I’d say parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself — it has been the most challenging thing — there are nights I cried myself to sleep, like what just happened?” Kardashian said, referring to moments when she has had to moderate fights between her children. Then comes the challenge of bedtime, when all of her kids want to be tucked in by her at the same time.

“I’m locked in a room with kids banging outside of the door because they want me to put them to bed, and I’m like, I can’t cut myself in four pieces,” she said, adding that she is trying to create a schedule for her kids’ bedtime needs.

For rest, the aspiring attorney and “American Horror Story” actor said she turns to early-morning workouts and solo car rides where she is “blasting whatever music I want to.”

“Don’t try be relatable because you never had to starve, pick which bill to pay, and deprive your kids while working two or more jobs,” @751bklyn barked back on Twitter, as Kardashian’s parenting comments continued to circulate online.

“Her and Kanye worth over a billion,” @Alicia_Jones_ added. “She act like she a typical single mom working two jobs struggling to make ends meet. She has nanny’s, chefs, and tutors. Them struggling single moms gotta do all that s— by themselves.”

Kardashian and Ye’s divorce settlement, which was finalized in November, revealed aspects of their massive wealth, which includes 19 properties between them across four different states. They own mansions, condominiums, estates, ranches and office space, plus empty plots of land in expensive Southern California ZIP Codes.

For parenting decisions such as where the children go to school, non-emergency medical appointments, extracurricular or religious activities, where the children live and when they will obtain driver‘s licenses, both Ye and Kardashian must give consent, court documents said. The former spouses may celebrate special events such as birthdays together with the children.

Amid Ye’s public downfall as he made a slew of racist and antisemitic comments, Kardashian said co-parenting her children through the turmoil had been hard.

“But if we’re riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we’re going through, no matter what is happening in the world — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong,” she said in December on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. “As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry or text back and do what I gotta do.”

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, have appeared on Shetty’s podcast in the past. The show has also featured other high-profile guests including Will Smith, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and the late Kobe Bryant.