Sarah Snook introduces new baby in ‘Succession’ goodbye post

‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook introduced fans to her new baby during the hit show’s series finale.

The line of “Succession” continues offscreen.

Sarah Snook has welcomed her first child with husband Dave Lawson, revealing the heir’s well-timed arrival Sunday in an adorable Instagram post .

During the show’s shocking series finale, the “Succession” star said hello to her little one and goodbye to the hit HBO series with a glimpse of mother and child watching the show together.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support,” she wrote.

Snook, who played the incisive Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in the Emmy-winning series, debuted her baby bump in March at the Season 4 premiere in New York.

In a recent interview with The Times, Snook gushed about her relationship with Lawson. The friends-turned-lovers fell for each other during Australia’s COVID-19 lockdown.

“The world-is-ending, apocalypse kind of chaos forces you to be vulnerable,” she said of their surprise romance.

Paralleling the series, her character is revealed to be expecting a child with her onscreen husband, Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew Macfadyen.

In March, Snook shared that she occasionally had to conceal her pregnancy while filming the final season of “Succession,” but admitted to Access Hollywood that “it was pretty easy to hide.” Snook also joked that she will not be taking any parenting advice from the show’s fictional brood.

“I don’t know if the Roy family are a paragon of family values,” she told Extra on the red carpet during the season premiere. “I don’t think we can really be looking up to them for guidance.”

In her Instagram farewell, the Australian performer called the show “a crazy adventure” and a “career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top.”

“It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with … it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all … so that makes me grateful.”

“Congratulations Sarah. (And a second congratulations on that little head too in frame, too),” “Babylon” actor Phoebe Tonkin commented on the post.

“love to see your little one watching with you!!! you’re already a much better mom than shiv,” fan account @snookupdates commented.

Snook starred alongside Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck in the series, which followed the corporate machinations and unapologetic family scheming involved in running the media conglomerate Cox’s Logan Roy built.



“The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all,” she wrote.

Though her time on “Succession” has concluded, fans will be able to see the 35-year-old in two projects this summer: Netflix’s “Run Rabbit Run,” a horror movie due June 28, and the Apple TV+ film “The Beanie Bubble,” inspired by the story behind 1990s Beanie Baby craze, which begins streaming July 28.