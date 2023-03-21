‘Succession’ indeed: Sarah Snook reveals baby bump at Season 4 premiere

“Succession” star Sarah Snook is expecting a successor of her own.

The Australian actor revealed Monday that she is pregnant by debuting her baby bump in New York at the Season 4 premiere of the hit HBO series. Snook, who plays the ambitious Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in the family drama, is expecting her first child with her comedian husband, Dave Lawson.

“I’m feeling great,” she told Access Hollywood on the red carpet.

“It’s all going well, and ... this is the first time I’ve been out in public that it’s been photographed. Gotten away with it this far. There’s a little bit of ... other people that I forgot to tell or did I not get to see them face to face? I’ve been working this whole time. It’s been tiring but rewarding.”

Snook also divulged that she occasionally had to conceal her pregnancy while filming the fourth and final season of “Succession.”

“But it was pretty easy to hide,” she added. “It’s really only in the last three weeks or so that I’ve popped.”

On Tuesday morning, Snook told NBC’s “Today” show that she declined to know the sex of her baby, which is due in the middle of May.

Snook, 35, stars in “Succession” alongside her TV siblings — Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck — and her onscreen father, Brian Cox. In an instance of art imitating life, character Shiv and her husband, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), contemplated having a baby in the third season of the show.

But Snook won’t be taking any parenting cues from members of the dysfunctional Roy family, who have shown her “what not to do” when it comes to raising a child.

“I don’t know if the Roy family are a paragon of family values,” she joked to Extra at the Season 4 premiere. “I don’t think we can really be looking up to them for guidance.”

The pregnancy news comes about two years after Snook and Lawson wed in the former’s Brooklyn backyard. The longtime friends found love in the pandemic during Australia’s strict COVID-19 shutdown — giving in to an “apocalypse kind of chaos” that “forces you to be vulnerable,” Snook recently told The Times.

The highly anticipated fourth season of “Succession” comes out Sunday on HBO. In an interview with The Times, Snook admitted she was “very upset” at their last table read in January when she learned the series was ending.

“I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness,” she said. “It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but ... everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”