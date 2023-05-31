L.A. prosecutors will not charge Armie Hammer in sexual assault case

L.A. County prosecutors decided Wednesday not to press charges against actor Armie Hammer in his sexual assault case.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office will not press charges against embattled actor Armie Hammer, who was accused in 2021 of raping a woman and allegedly coercing others to engage in aggressive sexual activities.

In a statement shared with The Times on Wednesday, Tiffiny Blacknell, director of communications for the district attorney’s office, said Los Angeles “prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.”

Hammer’s legal representative, Andrew Brettler, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday.

Blacknell told The Times in April that the case brought against the “Call Me By Your Name Star,” 36, was “under review.” At the time, CNN reported that the Los Angeles Police Department presented a case against Hammer to the D.A.’s office.

In January 2021, multiple women shared disturbing allegations against the “Social Network” star, sharing text-message exchanges with Hammer online. In the messages, Hammer allegedly shared cannibalistic desires and his obsession with erotic BDSM practices.

Hammer shot down the “bulls— claims,” in a statement shared that same month.

Los Angeles police launched an investigation into Hammer in March 2021 after a woman accused him of sexual assault. A source close to the investigation told The Times at that time that the woman who filed the police report was the same woman who alleged that she was “violently raped” by Hammer.

Amid the allegations, Hammer was dropped from film, TV and Broadway projects. Agency WME also dropped the actor from its client roster as accusations surfaced.

Speaking to Air Mail earlier this year, the actor said, “I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a—, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on.”

He also acknowledged that “the power dynamics were off” in some relationships because of his age and fame.

In Wednesday’s statement, Blacknell said prosecutors “have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” adding that its decision to dismiss the case also stems from “the complexity of the relationship to and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter.”

Staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.