(Almost) everything you need to know about streaming services in 2023

Compiling “The Ultimate Guide to Streaming” is akin to writing the definitive history of the cosmos or indexing every Italian grandmother’s recipe for red sauce: You’re bound to leave something, or someone, out. Still, there may be no better moment to wrap one’s arms around so gargantuan a subject. As evidenced by the writers’ strike, the Oscar and Emmy races, the water-cooler conversation, even the handwringing over the broader economy, streaming is no longer the future of Hollywood. It is the inescapable, all-encompassing present, the opportunity everyone in town is hoping to capitalize on — or the problem they’re trying to solve. This issue is an attempt to understand the state of streaming, if not from every angle, then at least from 16 of them. Whether you’re in search of consumer tips or business reporting, viewing recommendations or opinions on the world that streaming wrought, there’s something below for you. Stream on.
Amid a writers’ strike largely about the power of platforms, we take a snapshot of the streaming pecking order, from Netflix to (formerly HBO) Max.
Interested in expanding your televisual horizons? TV critic Robert Lloyd recommends these 30 shows from 15 countries — none of them in English.
Film critic Justin Chang looks ahead to some of 2023’s most anticipated movies and offers his guide to immersing yourself in their directors’ past work.
A decade after Netflix disrupted the industry with ‘House of Cards,’ Peak TV is in retreat, and in its place is a new era of discontent.
From disgraced producers to pharmaceutical giants, the reasons you can’t stream titles like ‘Moonlighting’ or ‘Dawn of the Dead’ are often surprising.
After an explosion fueled by streaming, the rollback has hit animation hard. Creators from Netflix, (HBO) Max and more say it’s a Hollywood tradition.
Since the ESPN/Netflix co-production became a cultural phenomenon, the flood of sports docs has intensified — making it ever harder to break through.
As streamers reduce spending on comedy specials, comics are turning to other platforms to share their content. Four stand-ups recount their experiences.
How platforms like Netflix and Prime Video measure success can mean the difference between life and death for a show. But those metrics remain opaque.
For brands like Tplus and Vix, reimagining one of Spanish-language TV’s most venerable formats is just one path to finding a younger, larger audience.
After a period of pandemic experimentation, distributors hope streaming and theatrical can achieve the previously unthinkable: peaceful coexistence.
Streamers like Netflix have become perennial Oscar and Emmy heavyweights. Inside the rule changes, technological advances and more that made it possible.
Led by Netflix’s pacts with Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, streamers have lured TV titans with eye-popping deals. The results have been mixed at best.
Netflix tried to launch a TikTok-like feature. Quibi collapsed pursuing a similar dream. Will Hollywood ever bottle the magic of short-form video?
