Brianne Howey of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ welcomes her first child

Brianne Howey says her world “just got a whole lot sweeter.”

The actor who plays Georgia Miller now has a Ginny of her own.

“Ginny & Georgia” star Brianne Howey announced the arrival of her first child Sunday on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and the newborn at the hospital.

“My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love 💛,” Howey captioned the post.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old first announced she was pregnant in March when she showed off her baby bump on Instagram and expressed excitement about her “forever new +1.”

Howey’s “Ginny & Georgia” co-stars quickly chimed in online to celebrate the baby’s arrival.

Antonia Gentry, who plays Howey’s daughter, Ginny, in the hit Netflix show, congratulated her TV mom, commenting on Howey’s post, “OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS.”

“Sobbing. congratulations mama!!!” wrote Sara Waisglass, who portrays Maxine Baker in the show.

Howey’s TV son, Diesel La Torraca, added, “Our teeniest tiniest lil peach is HERE!!!! Love you Momma well done!!!”

“Congratulations to you both!!!!!” Felix Mallard (Marcus Baker) commented.

“Ginny & Georgia,” which first debuted on Netflix in 2021, follows the lives of the Miller family as they move to a fictional affluent town in Massachusetts. Howey plays a 30-year-old mother who embarks on this new adventure with her 15-year-old daughter, Ginny, and 9-year-old son, Austin.

Howey has previously spoken about motherhood and how her relationship with her own mom has informed her role as a TV mother.

“My mom had me at 21, she had my sister at 25, and my mom really had to hustle,” she said on “The View” in January. “So a lot of the scenes that I think would’ve felt jarring between Ginny and Georgia were a little bit more normalized.

“I already had so much respect for my Mom, but going through the motions of the show, working or dealing with teenage characters, there are plenty parts of Ginny that I recognize in myself as well.”

In May, “Ginny & Georgia” was renewed for a third and fourth season at Netflix.