Georgia May Jagger and boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick are ‘so in love’ with newborn son

Georgia May Jagger gave birth to her first child, Dean Lee Jagger Sedlick, on Sept. 30.

Model-multihyphenate Georgia May Jagger is officially onto her next gig: motherhood.

The 32-year-old daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger on Thursday announced the birth of her first child with skateboarder boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick, 24.

“Our Son Dean Lee Jagger Sedlick was born September 30th. We are so in Love and happy and can’t stop staring at him,” she said, going on to give Sedlick a shoutout “for being so incredible through everything and taking such good care of us.”

Accompanying Georgia May’s Instagram announcement were a series of Polaroids featuring the first-time parents and their newborn son, who wore socks with red hearts. Smiling alongside her daughter was actress-model-grandma Jerry Hall.

The new arrival is Mick Jagger’s sixth grandchild.

The May Botanicals founder announced her pregnancy in June with a photo carousel of maternity portraits.

“Patiently waiting for our new best friend,” she wrote at the time, receiving congratulations from family and famous friends — including “Daisy Jones and the Six” star Suki Waterhouse, who welcomed her own baby with partner Robert Pattinson in March.

Georgia May, who has worked for brands including Wrangler, Pandora and Vivienne Westwood, kept herself booked and busy during her pregnancy, she told InStyle Magazine in August, saying she feels “like that’s been good for me.”

She also spoke about embracing her maternity wardrobe, telling Hello! Magazine last month, “For me this is really a new chapter of my life and it was so wonderful to get to have this moment where I really felt comfortable in my own skin.

“I’m about to become a mum so I’m sure that it will give me a whole new meaning to joy that I haven’t experienced before.”