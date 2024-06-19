Georgia May Jagger is expecting her first child with boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick

Georgia May Jagger has announced that she and Cambryan Sedlick are expecting their first child together.

To quote Mick Jagger, you can’t always get what you want. But if he wanted grandkids, he got them in spades. The Rolling Stones legend is now set to welcome his sixth.

Georgia May Jagger announced Tuesday on Instagram that she and her boyfriend, skateboarder Cambryan Sedlick, are expecting their first child together.

“Patiently waiting for our new best friend,” the 32-year-old model and designer captioned a photo carousel with several maternity portraits. In the photos, the mom-to-be sports a cropped tank top and low-rise jeans to show off her baby bump.

Advertisement

Family and friends showered the couple with congratulations, including “Daisy Jones and the Six” actor Suki Waterhouse, who welcomed a daughter with fiance and fellow actor Robert Pattinson in March.

“Little legend is incoming!! Love you both ❤️” Waterhouse commented on Georgia May’s post.

“Go mama,” Georgia May’s older sister Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger — a mother of three — wrote.

Georgia May began dating Sedlick, 24, in 2021. The two have kept their relationship largely private.

“I have always just wanted to keep my life as normal as possible,” Georgia May told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in 2023. “Being in the public eye is all I have ever known — it’s what I was born into. I think because of that, I have never looked to find fame at all.”

That hasn’t stopped her from finding success, though. In 2023, Georgia May launched her organic skincare brand May Botanicals.

“I have had eczema and sensitive skin all my life and always had a hard time finding products that worked. That’s why I decided to make my own range @maybotanicals with soil certified organic ingredients specially formulated for sensitive skin,” she wrote in a March Instagram post.

Advertisement

Mick Jagger, who will be 81 next month, is the father of eight children and, in addition to his grandchildren, has three great-grandchildren.