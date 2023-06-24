Rihanna stepping down as CEO of her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand

Rihanna is stepping down as CEO of her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, allowing her to dedicate more time to her family.

The billionaire beauty magnate is passing off the work (work, work) to Hillary Super, the former chief executive of Anthropologie Group. Super, who has also held leadership positions at Guess, American Eagle, Gap and Old Navy told Vogue that she was thrilled to be joining Savage X Fenty as CEO and board member next week.

“The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring,” she said.

Rihanna, whose personal net worth is estimated at more than $1.4 billion, has held the title of CEO since she founded the lingerie brand in 2018.

The “Umbrella” singer will officially step down Monday, but remain in a leadership role as executive chair.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Rihanna told Vogue. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

A rep for Savage X Fenty described Rihanna’s decision to step down as CEO as a strategic move.

“While some may perceive this as a step back, she’s chosen a highly qualified successor, Hillary Super, to elevate her brand to the levels she aspires to reach,” Fatou B. Barry told The Times. “It is also important to note that Rihanna is soon to be a mother of two. This decision could be a means of balancing her professional responsibilities, allowing her to dedicate more time to her family.”

Savage X Fenty has built a reputation of inclusivity, often celebrating plus-size and LGBTQ+ models. When the lingerie brand launched five years ago, the line featured bras ranging in sizes from 30A to 46DDD, and underwear that ran from XS to 4X.

The lingerie brand, which recently branched out to include active wear, has also garnered attention with its extravagant fashion shows, several of which are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Last year, Rihanna caused a stir by casting embattled “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp to star in the “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” televised fashion show.

His casting came just months after Depp won more than $10 million in his Virginia defamation trial against ex-wife and fellow actor Amber Heard, who has accused him of domestic violence and sexual assault. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million.