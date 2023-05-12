Advertisement
Music

Rihanna’s baby’s name revealed a year after his birth — and it has a backstory

A pregnant Rihanna smiles and waves with one hand in a black outfit on the Oscars red carpet
A pregnant Rihanna arrives at the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

The name of Rihanna’s child was revealed this week, nearly a year after the boy’s birth.

The child, born May 13, 2022, is named RZA Athelston Mayers, according to a copy of a birth certificate obtained by the Daily Mail and People.

RZA (pronounced rizz-uh) is also the performing name of Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, the main and founding member of legendary Staten Island hip-hop group Wu Tang Clan. Neither Rihanna or the baby’s father, rapper ASAP Rocky, have commented publicly on their child’s name.

Advertisement

A woman with long black braided hair wearing a baggy red outfit and singing into a microphone on a stage

Music

The Super Bowl speculation is true: Rihanna is pregnant with her second child

Many speculated that singer Rihanna might be pregnant again after her halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. They were right

ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was also named after hip-hop royalty. He and his sister Erika were named after the Long Island hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, according to 2011 profiles from Pitchfork and Complex.

ASAP Rocky, who grew up in Harlem, has recalled being raised around hip-hop in multiple interviews. Along with other major acts of the 1980s and 1990s, he regularly names the Wu-Tang Clan as among his musical influences.

“I grew up listening to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DMX, UGK, Three 6 Mafia, Wu-Tang Clan, everybody,” he told Complex in 2011. “My mom and dad, they came to an agreement and they both named me after Rakim. Honestly, I can’t even meet that guy, man. That would be so crazy.

“I was thinking about naming my child Kanye,” he added with a laugh. ASAP Rocky has collaborated with Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, throughout his career.

A woman in a shiny gown poses on a black carpet for a movie premiere

Music

There he is! Rihanna introduces her baby boy in debut TikTok appearance

Rihanna made her debut on TikTok this weekend, but her first clip was all about her infant son, whom she welcomed in May with rapper ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna first revealed she was pregnant with RZA in January 2022 with an Instagram shot of her midsection and ASAP Rocky’s hand resting on her arm. Since giving birth that May, the Grammy-winning singer and business magnate has mostly kept the child from the public eye, sparingly sharing videos of RZA to social media. She first introduced her son in a TikTok in December and posted a second video in April.

Before posting publicly about her child, with his name still under wraps, Rihanna was asked about her privacy in a November interview with the Associated Press.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really,” she said. “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

Rihanna in a long jean dress holding up her left hand while standing on a stage

Movies

Rihanna has ‘Smurfs’ on the brain for her next movie: ‘Hope this gives me cool points’

Rihanna as Smurfette? The singer said at CinemaCon Thursday that she hopes her new ‘Smurfs’ gig will ‘give me cool points with my kids one day.’

As rumors swirled of a second child, Rihanna revealed she was pregnant shortly after performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February.

The “Lift Me Up” performer and ASAP Rocky are not the first set of famous people to name their child after other famous people.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel, who have since divorced, reportedly named their son, Axl Jack Duhamel, 9, after Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, who have also divorced, named one of their 11-year-old twins, Monroe Cannon, after the late actor Marilyn Monroe, one of Carey’s inspirations, according to ABC News. David and Victoria Beckham took a more literary route, naming their child, Harper Seven Beckham, after “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Harper Lee, according to the Guardian.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement