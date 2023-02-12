The Super Bowl speculation is true: Rihanna is pregnant with her second child

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child, a representative for the musician confirmed to the Los Angeles Times shortly after this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Many speculated on Sunday that the singer and business mogul was expecting her second child because she briefly rubbed her belly during her Super Bowl set. The halftime show saw Rihanna perform a number of her greatest hits, including “B— Better Have My Money,” “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.”

“Thirteen minutes or so of quick-cut pop bangers minus the type of special guest that halftime typically features, Rihanna’s show also raised immediate speculation on social media that the 34-year-old superstar — who appeared in a billowing red jacket over a form-fitting vinyl-ish bodice — is pregnant for the second time, less than a year after she gave birth to her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky,” wrote Times pop music critic Mikael Wood in a recap of her performance.

The “Work” hitmaker and the “Praise the Lord” rapper welcomed a baby boy in May 2022.