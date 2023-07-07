The saga of Keke Palmer and her jealous boyfriend continues ... and now there’s merch!

Keke Palmer’s feud with her (ex?) boyfriend is not simmering down. Fans can now commemorate the ordeal with merch, or recreate a TikTok dance to the new breakup anthem of 2023.

Keke Palmer’s very public feud with her (ex?) boyfriend Darius Jackson is not simmering down. In fact, fans following the dumpster fire can now commemorate the ordeal with merch.

Palmer’s boyfriend, maybe a former by the looks of it, has quietly returned to social media after fleeing Twitter and Instagram yesterday amid swift blowback for shaming the mother of his child for her sexy (and stylish!) outfit.

But he’s scrubbed his socials of Palmer, and the two no longer follow one another on Instagram or Twitter.

On Wednesday, Jackson, 29, called out Palmer for wearing a cheeky black bodysuit and full-length sheer Givenchy dress to attend Usher’s Las Vegas residency show the previous night. “It’s the outfit tho ... you a mom,” tweeted Jackson along with a video of Palmer dancing with Usher while he serenades her.

After a few hours of Twitter slamming Jackson for shaming Palmer, he doubled down in a follow-up tweet writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” he added.

Before Palmer, 29, had the chance to respond, social media popped off — defending her and coming for Jackson.

“Darius Daulton just tried to humiliate Keke online so he’s not a protector,” one user tweeted. “She makes more than him so he’s not a provider. And he had a child out of wedlock. She’s not his wife. The audacity of trying to scold her about traditional values when he meets none of the criteria.”

Added another, “I really hate how he set Keke up. She was literally minding her business having fun at an Usher concert. Now she is the tending topic of Black Twitter and misogynistic red pill/manosphere/trad wife spaces. Ugh.”

“Like I know you ain’t on Keke Palmer’s phone plan on Keke Palmer’s wifi in Keke Palmer’s home watching Keke Palmer’s son telling Keke Palmer what Keke Palmer should be wearing as a mother,” another Twitter user chimed in. “BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER!”

Ultimately the “Nope” star responded in a variety of ways. First, she shared several photos of herself on Instagram from her night out at the concert with a caption praising Usher as a performer. (Usher replied calling her a boss and thanking her for coming.)

She posted a TikTok that might be the new breakup anthem of 2023.

“You ain’t stoppin’ what’s goin’ on with me sweetheart,” the TikTok begins before Palmer breaks into dance to a catchy beat. “So if you gon’ act up, I’m ‘bouta link up, I’m ‘bouta link up, I’m ‘bouta link up.”

She also updated her merch line. On Palmer’s website, fans can now commemorate this messy family feud (and Palmer’s boss moves) with a white crewneck that reads “I’m a Motha” for $45, or a T-shirt that reads “I’m Stevie to the bulls–” for $30. The second option comes in black and gray.