Home Depot tops last year’s viral animatronic with a 13-foot Jack Skellington

It’s July, yes, but according to Home Depot, this is Halloween, this is Halloween.

Last year, the home improvement retailer’s 12-foot skeleton went viral. And this year, they’re taking Halloween decor to new heights. For $399, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” fans can buy their very own 13-foot animatronic Jack Skellington.

It’s $100 more than the measly 12-foot “skelly,” and it comes in full costume. Skellington is sold wearing the classic black pinstripe suit with a wide bat-like bow tie that stretches past his shoulders. At nightfall, color-changing LEDs illuminate his bones. Triggering his motion sensor makes Skellington come to life, with his jaw opening and his head moving from side to side as he quotes lines from the Disney film including “And I, Jack the Pumpkin King, have grown so tired of the same old thing.” He also comes with an interchangeable face plate, the second more sinister.

The huge Jack Skellington was designed by Home Depot in partnership with Disney to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic holiday favorite.

If cute is more your thing than frights, Home Depot will also sell an animatronic Yoda this Halloween season — also in partnership with Disney, which owns Star Wars. The Yoda will run $199, has a moving head and a moving mouth, and is naturally of smaller stature at 3½-feet tall. The Jedi Grand Master has an LED lightsaber that moves, and he is sensor-activated so trick-or-treaters dressed as Sith Lords best beware. Holiday Yoda has two different ensembles, a witch hat for spooky season and a Santa hat for Christmas.

Home Depot is selling a 13-foot animated Jack Skellington, a 12-foot “Skelly” and other monsters that reach frightening heights. (Home Depot)

According to the Home Depot website, products will arrive in stores at the end of August and are available online now.