Kaley Cuoco’s dog recovering from ‘super intense surgery’ to remove dangerous foxtails

Kaley Cuoco smiles in a black outfit and green pendant necklace against a blue-and-yellow background.
Kaley Cuoco issued a warning to her Instagram followers after her dog experienced a health scare.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Kaley Cuoco has issued a warning to “all my dog lovers out there” after her pup recently underwent a “super intense surgery” to remove a piece of foxtail from his body.

The “Flight Attendant” star shared Monday on her Instagram story that her dog King became “violently ill” after coming into contact with foxtails, People reported.

“This is a foxtail,” Cuoco captioned a photo of the annual summer grass.

“They are extremely dangerous to animals esp dogs ... we spent the last 2 months trying to figure out what was wrong with our King ... nothing was working.”

BROOKLYN, NY., OCT. 8, 2020: Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory actress, wrapped her last day of shooting in New York City for the upcoming HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant. The show has been a passion project for its star and producer Cuoco for almost three years. Kaley said it's a bittersweet goodbye to the cast and crew, penning a heartfelt thank you on social media. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angles Times)

How Kaley Cuoco got 'The Flight Attendant' off the ground to play the heavy-drinking lead

The former 'Big Bang Theory' actress is a first-time producer on the HBO Max comedy-thriller with hairpin tonal shifts.

After “many” vet appointments, surgery and “endless meds,” Cuoco said, a specialist discovered two foxtails in the canine’s body that were “days away from piercing his heart.”

A foxtail is a seed head that resembles a fox‘s tail and can be found on some weeds and wild grasses. They can “pose severe health risks by migrating into tissues where they can cause abscesses and widespread infections,” according to the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

Worst weeds for dogs? Foxtails are just a start

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

If left in an animal’s body for an extended amount of time, foxtails can pierce through tissue and migrate to the brain, lungs and other vital organs, per UC Davis.

“He is doing soooo much better but as u can see he has tons of stitches from a super intense surgery,” Cuoco captioned a photo of her pooch.

“Please be careful. Also please note that these must be surgically removed. They do not heal on their own!”

