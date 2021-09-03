Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook split amicably: ‘There is no anger or animosity’

TV star Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook, her husband of three years, are splitting up amicably after half a decade together, the couple announced Friday.

In a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight, the “Flight Attendant” actor and the equestrian requested privacy as they transition into separate new chapters of their lives.

Since their 2018 wedding, the pair have displayed their affection publicly via social media, often posting sweet photos of each other with loving captions.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” Cuoco, 35, and Cook, 30, told ET.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Their announcement comes six years after Cuoco ended her 21-month marriage to first husband Ryan Sweeting, a tennis player.

To finalize that split, the “Big Bang Theory” alum covered her giant back tattoo commemorating their wedding date with an even more massive moth. Three years later, Cuoco wed fellow animal lover Cook.

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further,” Cuoco and Cook concluded their statement.

News of the divorce has arrived during somewhat of a professional renaissance for Cuoco, who kept a relatively low profile for a while after her long-running hit sitcom, “The Big Bang Theory,” came to an end in 2019.

Now she stars in the dark HBO comedy “The Flight Attendant,” which recently earned the performer her first two Emmy nominations — for comedy series and lead actress in a comedy series.

“I wasn’t trying to find the most opposite project possible ... not at all,” Cuoco told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year.

“I owe my whole career to ‘Big Bang,’ I really do. So when I found ‘The Flight Attendant,’ it wasn’t some conscious effort to not do something sitcom again. It just felt ... right. ... I knew we could make this an interesting tone so that it’s not going to be some dark project, but I’m still going to bring my kind of quirky side to it and make it my own.”