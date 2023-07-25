Britney Spears finally meets Lance Bass’ ‘absolutely gorgeous’ twin babies

Britney Spears and former NSYNC member Lance Bass are longtime friends, having toured together in the 1990s and 2000s.

Britney Spears is ready for auntie duty.

The pop icon finally met the twins of her longtime friend, former NSYNC member Lance Bass, alongside her husband, Sam Asghari.

“I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!!” Spears wrote in a tweet Monday, while sharing photos of everyone together. “They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!”

The twins, Alexander James and Violet Betty, were born in October 2021 to Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, via surrogate.

Spears and Bass’ friendship stretches back to their time as young pop stars in the 1990s. The pair bonded while touring together in 1998, when the “Toxic” singer was an opener for NSYNC. The two remained close as Spears began to date Bass’ NSYNC bandmate Justin Timberlake. In 2019, Bass revealed that he had come out as gay to Spears in 2004, several years before openly announcing his sexuality, according to USA Today.

However, in recent years, Bass had shared that he had a hard time getting in touch with his old friend, even after her conservatorship had ended.

“It’s just, you know, there’s a wall around her,” Bass told Page Six in 2022. “And for some reason, those people don’t want her old friends involved with her life.”

He recalled how he managed to speak to Spears only through a third party, but said that he hoped they could reunite and and that Spears could meet his children, according to the Daily Mail.

“You have to talk through people,” he said, adding that “it’s very strange.”

The friends were all smiles, however, in their reunion photos, after getting in touch again.

While Bass has taken a step away from music in recent years, pivoting toward TV personality work, such as hosting “Bachelor in Paradise,” Spears recently released a song with will.i.am — “Mind Your Business” — that takes aim at celebrity-obsessed culture.

Spears is also writing a highly anticipated memoir, “The Woman in Me,” which will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, and will hit shelves Oct. 24.

Now available for pre-order, the book will be anchored by Spears’ efforts to end her conservatorship after 13 years.