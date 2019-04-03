’N Sync’s Lance Bass trains a lens on Lou Pearlman, the con man who made him a star

Bass: If I could have gotten everyone from every group, I would have. But my goal was just to get two. I had no idea I would get three ‘N Sync guys. [Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick.] Joey [Fatone] said no, but wanted to do it after he saw the first cut. I didn’t ask Justin [Timberlake]. I just figured he wouldn’t want to do it. I just assumed his people wouldn’t want to do it because, again, you just don’t know the tone. You could trust me, but do you trust Pilgrim and YouTube? Like, “Why’d you edit it this way?” I didn’t even want to go down that route. And I really wanted to get one more Backstreet Boy, especially Brian [Littrell] or Kevin [Richardson], but it’s still such a hurtful thing to them that they just don’t want to rehash it. [AJ McLean is the sole Backstreet Boy in the film.]