Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ star, dies at 25

Angus Cloud in a tuxedo standing in front of a blue background.
Angus Cloud, who portrayed drug dealer Fezco in HBO’s “Euphoria,” has died.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Angus Cloud, the actor who won “Euphoria” fans over with his portrayal of nonchalant drug dealer Fezco, has died. He was 25.

In a statement shared to The Times on Monday, the family said, “it is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement continued. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud is best known for his work in “Euphoria.” His credits also include movies “North Hollywood” and “The Line.” He also appeared in music videos for Juice WRLD, Becky G and Karol G.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the family statement concluded.

An HBO spokesperson described Cloud as a “talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family.”

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement to The Times. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

This story is developing...

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

