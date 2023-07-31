Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ star, dies at 25

Angus Cloud, the actor who won “Euphoria” fans over with his portrayal of nonchalant drug dealer Fezco, has died. He was 25.

In a statement shared to The Times on Monday, the family said, “it is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement continued. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud is best known for his work in “Euphoria.” His credits also include movies “North Hollywood” and “The Line.” He also appeared in music videos for Juice WRLD, Becky G and Karol G.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the family statement concluded.

An HBO spokesperson described Cloud as a “talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family.”

