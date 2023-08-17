Jamie Foxx says he is starting ‘to feel like myself’ months after medical emergency

Ask Jamie Foxx how he’s doing months after he was hospitalized for a medical complication, and he’ll say he is “thankful.” At least, that’s what he told his millions of Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Sharing a series of photos of himself wearing dark aviator sunglasses, a crochet bucket hat and a white T-shirt, the “Strays” actor told his fans he is “finally startin to feel like myself.”

He continued: “It’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant.”

Foxx, 55, shared his latest Instagram message months after he was hospitalized with an unspecified medical emergency in April. The actor’s family said in a statement that he was “already on his way to recovery.”

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” the statement said on daughter Corinne Foxx’s Instagram account. A month later, the “Just Mercy” actor’s daughter said her father was playing pickleball. She also called out tabloid reports that Foxx’s inner circle was preparing for the worst.

Last month, the “They Cloned Tyrone” actor returned to the public eye with a joy ride on the Chicago River. In a video shared by TMZ, Foxx was seen on a boat waving to fans. He celebrated the moment with a return to X (formerly Twitter).

Since recovering, Foxx has been active on social media. Earlier this month he apologized for an Instagram post about the death of Jesus Christ that some thought was antisemitic.

And on Tuesday, Foxx shared a tribute to recording industry legend Clarence Avant, who died on Aug. 13 at age 92. Foxx joined other high-profile people saluting the late record producer.

“Mr Clarence Avant was the worlds mentor he shared his incredible intellect and knowledge to everyone that he interacted with… if you needed a kind word… guidance…or someone just to get your back he was the man….you will be missed terribly,” Foxx wrote on Instagram. “A legend a warrior and a family man…@iamalexavant love you my brother.”

Just days before his raunchy dog comedy “Strays” hits theaters, Foxx told followers, “GOD IS GOOD...all day every day.” His caption also included the hashtags “#swipeleft,” “#imbackandimbetter,” and “nobaddays.”

“Strays,” directed by Josh Greenbaum, also stars Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Isla Fisher and Randall Park. The film premieres Friday.