Yes, Jamie Foxx is about that ‘boat life’ months after health scare: ‘Stay blessed!’

Jamie Foxx broke his silence on Twitter on Sunday months after he was hospitalized.

Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery, one boat ride at a time.

The “They Cloned Tyrone” actor returned to the public eye with a joy ride on the Chicago River on Sunday, months after he “experienced a medical complication” in April. TMZ shared a video of Foxx, 55, in sunglasses and casual wear waving to excited fans.

The Oscar-winning actor celebrated his first public sighting in months with a return to Twitter.

“Boat life 🦊,” he tweeted Sunday. “Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!” The boat and bourbon post was his first since March 14.

In April, Foxx’s family announced the actor was recovering after suffering an unspecified emergency that reportedly landed him in the hospital.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the since-deleted statement said. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A month later, Foxx broke his silence on Instagram, writing to followers and fans, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed 🙏❤️🦊.” His daughter Corinne Foxx provided an update about her father’s health days later and rebuked one outlet’s report that the “Just Mercy” star’s loved ones were preparing for the worst.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

The announcement that came was that Jamie and Corinne Foxx would co-host a second show together. The father-daughter duo, who co-hosted the network’s “Beat Shazam,” will re-team for music-centered series “We Are Family.”

News of the upcoming Fox series came as TMZ reported that Foxx was receiving treatment at a top medical and rehabilitation facility in Chicago. Paparazzi spotted Corinne, her half sister Anelise and Anelise’s mom, Kristin Grannis, at the facility in May.

Amid the actor’s recovery, the summer movie scene offers up several Foxx films, including August’s raunchy dog comedy “Strays” and Netflix’s action-comedy “They Cloned Tyrone,” which premieres July 21.

In the latter, Foxx stars alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. At the film’s premiere in late June, Boyega said his co-star is “doing well.”

“He finally picked up the phone,” Boyega said in an interview with People. “He’s doing well. We just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.