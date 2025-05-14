Halle Bailey gets a restraining order against DDG, alleging physical and verbal abuse

Halle Bailey has gotten a temporary restraining order against rapper DDG, the father of their child. She’s accusing him of domestic violence.

Halle Bailey secured a temporary restraining order Tuesday against rapper DDG, alleging that the father of their son Halo was abusive throughout their two-year relationship and has continued to behave badly since they broke up last year.

The “Little Mermaid” star, 25, and the rapper-blogger, 27, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. split up in October, declaring at the time that they were “still best friends.” Son Halo was born in December 2023 after Bailey worked hard to keep her pregnancy off the radar.

“Throughout our relationship and continuing to date, Darryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me,” she said in court documents reviewed by The Times. “I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse.”

The TRO was granted by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge. Bailey indicated in court documents that she was concerned for her safety and that of their son, Halo Saint Granberry, and asked that DDG be ordered to stay away from both of them. No advance notice was given to DDG because Bailey was afraid he would retaliate with violence or by taking Halo out of the area, the documents said.

DDG appeared to find out about the restraining order Tuesday in the middle of a profanity-laden livestream, prompting his co-streamers to decry what appeared to be a phone alert as fake news.

“That can’t even be real,” DDG said, staring at his phone.

He is temporarily prohibited from approaching Bailey and his son or contacting them through any means including electronic.

In her declaration, Bailey accused DDG of “badmouthing” her to his millions of fans on Twitch and YouTube whenever he “wants to cause upset.”

“He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes ‘live’ ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him. This is false. I have requested a set schedule, which he refuses.”

She also said he frequently calls her “b—” and says she is “evil.” She also detailed one physical altercation from January of this year.

DDG went to Bailey’s house on Jan. 18, she said in the declaration, to pick up Halo. She said she asked DDG when he would return the child and alleged he wouldn’t give her an answer.

“The discussion continued as I walked with him outside to assist to put Halo into the car seat. I was buckling the baby into his seat and physically got into the back seat to adjust the car seat. I had left my front door open and was not even fully dressed as I was not even wearing shoes. Darryl kept repeating ‘Get out of my car, B—.’ Halo was crying.”

Bailey said she was nervous leaving the baby with her agitated ex and repeatedly pleaded with him to stop calling her a b—. Then the argument escalated, she said.

“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us. We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain,” Bailey wrote.

“I wanted to get out of the car with Halo but was now stuck. Darryl then said that since I would not leave the baby in the car, he would take me with them. He drove quickly towards his house. When we arrived at his house, I was crying and told his family what happened. I begged his family who were there to help me figure out a schedule with him. They said just leave Halo and go. I left hysterical. I had bruises over my arms and a chipped tooth.”

Bailey also detailed a violent incident on March 7 that ended up with her filing a police report. She and Halo were home sick with RSV when DDG came over to see his son, whom Bailey didn’t want to leave the house because of his illness. That angered DDG, she said, and he started yelling and calling her names.

“He then saw that the Ring camera was recording; he unplugged the Ring camera, opened the side door, and threw the Ring camera out of my home. I went outside to retrieve the Ring camera. He then locked me out of my house,” Bailey said in the declaration.

“I went around the back and came into the house through another entrance. I plugged the camera back in and called my family member for help. With her on the phone line, I repeatedly asked Darryl to please leave. I told him that he was being rude, and I was too sick to deal with him. He would not leave. When he realized that my family member was on the phone line, he became enraged. Around this same time, I noticed that he also saw the Ring camera was back on so he smashed the camera. I have this recorded and will bring the recording to the hearing.”

Halle Bailey and DDG, who share son Halo, broke up last October. (Scott Garfitt / Invision / Associated Press)

She said DDG then grabbed her phone and hung up on her relative while she managed to get Halo away from him.

“Darryl then ran out of the house with my phone. I followed, begging to please give my phone back. He got into his car and closed the car door on me while I was holding Halo. Darryl then drove off and threw my phone out the window and yelled ‘GO GET IT B—.’ As a result of this incident, I filed a police report.”

Both parties have been ordered to participate in a May 30 mediation teleconference to determine custody or visitation if the two fail to come up with a plan before then using online court tools. A court hearing is scheduled for June 4.

In her Tuesday declaration, Bailey said that their relationship “ended in 2024 because of Darryl’s temper and lack of respect towards me. There have been numerous incidents of physical abuse, even before Halo was born.”

The document contains other alleged acts, including DDG declaring on social media that she was with another man on Mother’s Day. She said she was not, then mentioned that he had riled up his fans so that they accused her online of withholding the child and sleeping with other men. She also said DDG has never paid child support and she has never asked him to do so.

Bailey is also asking the court to allow her to take Halo to Italy for eight weeks while she is filming a movie.

“This is not child-centered,” she said of the conflicts between them, “and Halo is only being used to further his fan base and online presence.”

That’s a far cry from the rosy picture she painted in interviews while they were a couple.

Bailey and DDG first sparked romance rumors in January 2022, then made things red carpet official at the 2022 BET Awards that June. Speaking to Essence in August 2022, Bailey said she had been aware of DDG since 2015 from his YouTube channel. Their relationship began with private messages on social media, she said.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them,” she told the magazine. “He was one of them.”

When the magazine asked Bailey whether she was in love with DDG, she replied, “Yes. For sure I am.”

But shortly after the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” premiered in May 2023, DDG released the song “Famous.”

In the explicit song, he raps, “Hardest things I did was fall in love with a famous b—.” If that wasn’t enough of a nod to his girlfriend, DDG’s lyrics also seemingly hint at Halle’s Ariel falling for co-star Jonah Hauer-King’s Prince Eric (“Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes”) and their time on the press tour (“Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo?”).

DDG, and his relationship with Bailey, quickly drew criticism online. One X user slammed DDG and his “embarrassing antics,” while another said “the whole song is the nastiest thing he could’ve done” to his girlfriend.

Amid the backlash, DDG said Halle heard the song, and said, “It’s just music.”

Bailey seemed to recover after that drama. “You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love,” she told Cosmopolitan in September 2023. “But this is my first deep, deep, real love.”

Times staff writers Carlos De Loera and Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this post.