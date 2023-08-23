Rumer Willis says her baby’s name came from a typo, called it ‘divine intervention’

Rumer Willis knows a thing or two about unique names.

“The House Bunny” actor recently shared that her daughter’s distinctive name, Louetta, was inspired by a texting error.

“We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo. Her dad and I were texting, and he left the ‘R’ out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta,” Willis told People in an interview published Monday. “I was like, ‘Oh, I love that!’ I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy.”

Though Willis liked the name, she spent some time worrying about whether the moniker made sense for her child.

“What was scary was, I love this name, but oh man, is it going to be her name? Is it the right name? What if she comes out and doesn’t look like this?” she said. “I fell in love with the name so much, so early on, that I was then worried that it wouldn’t work. But then she came out, and I mean, to me, at least right now, I was going to name her Lou, whether she was a boy or a girl.”

The 35-year-old noted that she and her partner, singer Derek Richard Thomas, were drawn to the name because of its adaptable nature.

“I wanted to find something that had a lot of versatility. If she doesn’t feel like a Louetta, she can go by Lou, she can go by Etta,” the “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood” actor said. “She can go change it up throughout her life. Whatever she wants.”

Willis gave birth to her first child in April, making her celebrity parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, first-time grandparents.

“Louetta Isley Thomas Willis You are pure magic Born at home on Tuesday April 18th You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨,” Willis and Thomas wrote in a joint Instagram post, sharing a sweet photo of the newborn sleeping peacefully.