Zendaya explains why she keeps Tom Holland relationship private, how she navigates being in the public eye

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are a couple in real life.

Zendaya has opened up about the effects of fame and what it’s like to date another major celebrity, Tom Holland, in the public eye.

In an interview with Elle magazine published Wednesday, the actor and model explained why she strives to keep details of her relationship with her “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-star private — though she accepts that some aspects of her life “are going to be public” no matter what.

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” she said.

“But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Zendaya, 26, and Holland, 27, play love interests in Sony’s recent “Spider-Man” trilogy — which the studio is planning to expand soon.

After the castmates were photographed kissing in Los Angeles circa July 2021, they quickly became — and still remain — one of the internet’s favorite Hollywood couples, affectionately dubbed “Tomdaya” by fans. The increased level of interest in their personal lives has not escaped Zendaya.

“After the last ‘Spider-Man’ and the last season of ‘Euphoria,’ there was a visceral change,” the Emmy-winner told Elle.

“Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston [last spring], I would end up going right back home, because it was really overstimulating. Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I’d be like, ‘I’d love to, but I think I could ruin everybody’s night. Because it’s just not going to be fun once I’m there.’”

Holland has also made an effort to stay relatively mum about his romance with Zendaya, telling the Hollywood Reporter in June that their relationship is something they are “incredibly protective of” and “want to keep as sacred as possible.”

“We don’t think that we owe it to anyone,” he said, “it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

