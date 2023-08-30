Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Florence Pugh says she wants to put her cellulite on full display: ‘I’m not trying to hide’

Florence Pugh poses with orangy buzzcut hair in a rust dress with a plunging neckline.
Florence Pugh has revisited the conversation surrounding her sheer Valentino dress in a new interview.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

A year after turning heads and sparking conversation in a sheer Valentino dress that exposed her nipples, Florence Pugh still doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her body.

The “Oppenheimer” and “Don’t Worry Darling” actor explained in a new interview why she chooses to be so vocal about her body and to wear clothes that show it off. She previously expressed similar sentiments after haters shamed her online for wearing an elegant, nipple-bearing pink dress to the 2022 Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in Rome.

“I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out,” Pugh told Elle in an interview published Tuesday.

“I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself. When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up.”

Advertisement
A woman with short, black hair posing in a black, button-up outfit

Entertainment & Arts

Florence Pugh doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her breasts: ‘Grow up’

‘I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it,’ actor Florence Pugh said after wearing a Valentino dress that showed her nipples.

July 11, 2022

In July 2022, Pugh proudly posted photos of herself modeling the frilly Valentino gown and declared that she didn’t experience a “wink” of anxiety about wearing it — despite knowing that it would inevitably beget scrutiny online.

At the time, she shamed the body-shamers for being “loudly abusive toward women in public” with such ease while urging them to “grow up” and “respect humans.” The Oscar-nominated “Little Women” performer has also been intentional in the past about shutting down gossip and criticism surrounding her love life.

“It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy,” the “Midsommar” star told Elle.

“Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time. I think we’re in this swing now where lots of people are saying, ‘I don’t give a s—.’ Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual. We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist].”

LOS ANGELES, CA --OCTOBER 23, 2019 — Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh are photographed during a day of promotion for their new film, “Little Women,” at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, CA, Oct 23, 2019. Ronan and Pugh play sister and romantic rivals. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Movies

How Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh updated ‘Little Women’ for modern feminists

Greta Gerwig reinvents the literary classic “Little Women” with Saoirse Ronan as a formidable Jo and Florence Pugh as a vibrantly complicated Amy.

Oct. 31, 2019

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement