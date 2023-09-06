Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

BTS’ Jungkook will co-headline 2023 Global Citizen in first solo festival gig

Jungkook of BTS wears a white shirt and jeans onstage and holds out his arms.
BTS singer Jungkook will co-headline Global Citizens Festival in New York City later this month.
(Evan Agostini / Invision via Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Jungkook, the youngest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will bring his solo work to the festival stage.

The Global Citizens Festival announced Wednesday that the singer, who released his latest single “Seven” in July, will join its lineup as a co-headliner. On Sept. 23, Jungkook, 26, and a handful of fellow artists will perform at New York’s Central Park.

“New headliner just dropped 🤩 The global pop star Jung Kook is joining us at #GlobalCitizenFestival!” the festival wrote on Twitter, now X.

Also set to perform at Global Citizen later this month are Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Stray Kids, Sofia Carson, D-Nice and Anitta with Conan Gray.

“The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I’m happy to take part in it,” Jungkook said in a statement shared with the Associated Press. “I can’t wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

The seven members of BTS pressed pause on their group work when label Bighit announced in October the musicians would move forward with plans to carry out their obligatory military service in South Korea. The label also said the musicians will stagger their military commitments while they pursue solo projects.

Jin, the eldest member of BTS at 30, began his service in South Korea in December 2022. In August, Suga, 30, took the steps to terminate his enlistment postponement after touring his solo work, BTS label Bighit announced.

Bighit announced last year that BTS is “looking forward to reconvening as a group again in 2025.”

Entertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

