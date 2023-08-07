BTS’ Suga begins military enlistment process: ‘We ask you for your continued love’

Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS has applied to terminate his enlistment postponement, label Bighit Music said.

Suga, the second eldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has taken the steps to begin his mandatory military service.

BTS label Bighit Music announced in a news release Sunday that the singer “has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns,” the Weverse statement added. “Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”

South Korean law requires all able-bodied men to complete about 18 months of military service between the ages 18 and 35. The members of BTS range in age from 25 to 30. Bighit Music announced in October 2022 that BTS members would be joining the army.

“BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now,” the label said in an October statement.

BTS’ Jin, 30, became the first member to start his military service in December 2022.

The label also said the artists will stagger their military service while they pursue their solo projects. Suga, born Min Yoon-gi, toured his solo work, including his album “D-Day,” this year under the alias Agust D. He performed for three nights in May at Inglewood’s Kia Forum.

“But I’ve been doing music without any filter all the time, so I wouldn’t differentiate between Agust D or Suga, because all those are all me,” Suga, 30, told The Times’ August Brown in May.

Bighit Music shared news of Suga’s military enlistment the same day he brought his solo tour to an emotional close in Seoul. A video posted by Twitter user @rockstarstae shows the singer tearing up and crying while performing his song, “Dear My Friend.”

Seemingly overcome with emotion, Suga stopped singing while his fans carried on his moving lyrics about lasting memories of friendship and change.

According to Bighit’s October 2022 statement, BTS will reunite in 2025.

Times staff writers Jonah Valdez and Kenan Draughorne contributed to this report.