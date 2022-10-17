BTS presses pause to join military with plans to reunite in 2025

The members of BTS are officially “moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service,” the band’s record label announced Monday.

According to Bighit Music, Jin will be the first member of the group to join the South Korean military following the release of his solo project at the end of this month. Jin, V, Suga, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope will continue to pursue individual endeavors as they stagger their military commitments and “are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025.”

In South Korea, eligible men between the ages of 18 and 35 are required to complete at least 18 months of military service. The members of BTS range in age from 25 to 29. Jin is the oldest.

“BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now,” the label said in a statement.

“We support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home.”

The announcement comes days after the vocalists performed together in Busan and months after the septet released its three-disc anthology album, “Proof,” comprising greatest hits, remastered tracks, unreleased demos and new songs — including the single “Yet to Come.”

In June, the K-pop stars said they planned to “spend some time apart” and work on solo projects to show fans who they are as individual artists. However, a representative for the band quickly clarified that BTS is “not on hiatus” and would “remain active in various formats.”