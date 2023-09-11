Advertisement
Joe Jonas takes Sophie Turner divorce to Dodgers Stadium: ‘It’s been a tough week’

Joe Jonas in a black velvet suit posing next to Sophia Turner in a sheer v-neck black gown
Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage. They share two children.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Joe Jonas did not hesitate bringing up his divorce from Sophie Turner with L.A. fans over the weekend.

During the Jonas Brothers’ Dodger Stadium show Saturday, Joe said, “it’s been a tough week,” days after he filed a petition to divorce the “Game of Thrones” star. Taking a break in between songs, Joe also slammed negative rumors about his and Turner’s split.

“I just wanna say, look: If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it,” he told the packed stadium. “Thank you, everyone, for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

After the brief aside, Joe and his brothers, Nick and Kevin, carried on with the concert by playing their 2019 song “Hesitate.” During the concert, Joe got love from the audience and his brothers, who hugged him on stage.

Last week, Joe, 34, filed for divorce from Turner, 27. In his petition, filed in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, Jonas states that his relationship with the “Game of Thrones” alum is “irretrievably broken.”

Jonas and Turner wed in 2019 and share two children, ages 1 and 3. Jonas’ petition indicates that he and Turner intend to share custody, and they signed a prenup.

Shortly after news of their divorce spread last week, the former couple broke their silence in a shared Instagram statement dispelling “speculative narratives.”

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” their statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Amid the divorce news it seems some dedicated fans have picked sides. On Sunday, Jonas posted a picture online celebrating his Dodger Stadium show. In the comments, Instagram users wrote about something completely different.

“The north remembers,” wrote multiple netizens. As “Game of Thrones” fans remember, that’s the phrase that the Winterfell clan of Turner’s Sansa Stark utters to those who have wronged them.

Times staff writers Christi Carras and Helen Li contributed to this report.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

